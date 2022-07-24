Mini mart owner murdered in Moruga

SASCHA WILSON
A 41-year-old proprietor was shot and killed while at his mini mart in Moruga last night. He has been identified as Daryl Boodoo of La Ruffin Road.
Police were told that around 7 pm, Boodoo was conducting sales at his establishment, Marva’s Shop, which is at his home, when a man wearing a black face mask entered and shot him in the chest.
The gunman then entered the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota Aqua that sped off from the scene.
Boodoo’s relatives found him lying face down in blood in the kitchen area. He was taken to the Princes District Health Facility where he died around 8:30 pm.
Police retrieved two spent 40-calibre casings at the scene. They say they have not yet established a motive for Boodoo’s killing.
Officers of Homicide Bureau of Investigating Region 3 are investigating.
