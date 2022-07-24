Mini mart owner murdered in Moruga

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A 41-year-old pro­pri­etor was shot and killed while at his mi­ni mart in Moru­ga last night. He has been iden­ti­fied as Daryl Boodoo of La Ruf­fin Road.

Po­lice were told that around 7 pm, Boodoo was con­duct­ing sales at his es­tab­lish­ment, Mar­va’s Shop, which is at his home, when a man wear­ing a black face mask en­tered and shot him in the chest.

The gun­man then en­tered the front pas­sen­ger seat of a sil­ver Toy­ota Aqua that sped off from the scene.

Boodoo’s rel­a­tives found him ly­ing face down in blood in the kitchen area. He was tak­en to the Princes Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty where he died around 8:30 pm.

Po­lice re­trieved two spent 40-cal­i­bre cas­ings at the scene. They say they have not yet es­tab­lished a mo­tive for Boodoo’s killing.

Of­fi­cers of Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­gat­ing Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

