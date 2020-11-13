World Heritage: Dazu Rock Carvings in Chongqing

Entornointeligente.com /

Tourists visit the Dazu Rock Carvings Museum within the scenic area at Dazu District of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 12, 2020. The scenic spot has seen an increasing number of tourists since its reopening in June, with some 2,000 a day. More than 50,000 individual rock carvings lie in the grottoes of Chongqing’s Dazu District. The carvings date from the 9th to 13th centuries and entered on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1999. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

