Milo schools Football tournament 2019|Contrasting paths decide Lodge, CWSS as finalists

Entornointeligente.com / Blocked! President’s College saw one of its attempts against Lodge secondary blocked by the keeper (Samuel Maughn Photos) THE dye has been cast. Linden’s Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the 2019 Milo Schools Football tournament. Both teams had contrasting paths during their semi-final matchups on Sunday afternoon at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. In the first game, eventual winners Christianburg-Wismar were made to work for their win against Annandale Secondary. In spite of Andre Mayer’s 7th- minute goal which would initially prove to be the deciding factor, Annandale had several good chances. The tenacity of the Linden-based goalkeeper kept CWSS in the money as they get closer to the grandest stage of the tournament. Goal! One of the seven goals scored by Lodge against President’s College in the second Semi-final of the MILO schools football tournament In the other game, it was Lodge’s railroading effort that put President’s College to the sword. The Georgetown-based side seemed to score at will, netting seven times during the course of the game. A brace on either side of the half from Dorwin George (37th and 76th) led the line with single strikes from Rasheed Roberts (27th), Turston Gordon (44th), Nicolas Trotman (70th), Leroy Sealey (84th) and Marcus Bamfield (90th). Next Sunday’s final will begin from 17:00hrs at the same venue. The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health through its stop gender-based violence campaign.LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

Entornointeligente.com