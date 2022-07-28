Millions of lives at risk as progress against AIDS falters

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON (CMC):

A new report on the global HIV response released on Wednesday shows that during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises, progress against the HIV pandemic has faltered, resources have shrunk, and millions of lives are at risk.

The report, titled ‘In Danger’, was launched ahead of the International AIDS Conference that will take place in Montreal, Canada.

On average, the AIDS pandemic took a life every minute in 2021. There were 650,000 AIDS-related deaths last year despite the availability of effective HIV treatment and tools to prevent, detect, and treat opportunistic infections.

In the Caribbean, there were an estimated 330, 000 people living with HIV last year. According to the report, from 2010 to 2021, AIDS-related deaths in the region declined by 50 per cent.

