Military dad upset after being barred at funeral of Clarendon five

Kishawn Henry had to call in fellow Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel for assistance to get inside the Stuart Hall auditorium at Clarendon College where the funeral for his son, his three siblings, and their mother is taking place.

Henry had to be restrained by family as he was visibly upset after being barred from entering the venue by security personnel.

He was not wearing his military uniform.

There was chaos and confusion at the venue as scores of persons turned up this morning for the funeral of 31-year-old Kemesha Wright, 23-month-old Keshawn Henry; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-lee Smith, 11; and Rafaella Smith, five.

Funeral director Trevor Witter announced that only the family will view the bodies and that no photographs of the deceased should be captured, at the request of relatives.

