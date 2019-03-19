Miley Cyrus vuelve a desafiar a Instagram con atrevida fotografía

Entornointeligente.com / Miley Cyrus se ha caracterizado por sus extravagantes puestas en escena durante sus shows y por sus atrevidas publicaciones en redes sociales. Ahora, compartió una nueva fotografía donde luce totalmente desnuda.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram , Miley Cyrus compartió una imagen de ella, aparentemente en un lugar paradisíaco, echada sobre una silla de playa luciendo su figura mientras se cubre con los brazos.

“¡La temporada del festival está aquí! ¡Estoy lista para la fiesta! Vamos verano 2019”, escribió Miley Cyrus como leyenda de su publicación en Instagram .

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Festival season is here , I’m queer , and ready to party! lets go summer 2019!

Una publicación compartida por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) el 19 de Mar de 2019 a las 12:31 PDT

En tan solo una hora, la fotografía ya cuenta con más de 1’070,708 ‘Me Gusta’ y ha generado comentarios divididos: algunos aseguran que la modelo expresa su naturalidad con esta fotografía, mientras otros critican que publique una imagen desnuda estando casada.

Recordemos que hace algunos días la cantante ofreció un merecido homenaje a Janice Freeman, recordada concursante de “The Voice” que falleció víctima de una neumonía.

Para esta presentación, Miley Cyrus dejó de lado sus polémicos y coloridos atuendos para ponerse un vestido negro y evitar el uso de maquillaje. Durante su performance, evidenció su pesar e incluso derramó algunas lágrimas.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated . I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive , just of you saying that your praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand . The way you found the good in everything . You are now a rainbow . Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy. You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to ” sign” , was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it. No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU. Today we lost a legend . Do you hear me . Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel . You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best fucking singer in the world. What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us …. the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever . I am no longer your coach , I never was ….. YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours , Miley

Una publicación compartida por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) el 4 de Mar de 2019 a las 7:37 PST

