MIIC on Path to Become First Ministry Attaining ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) is on a path to become the first Government Ministry to attain ISO 9001:2015 certification, says State Minister, Dr. the Hon Norman Dunn.

«At the end of July this year, we participated in stage two of the certification audit, and we have been recommended for certification. So, we look forward to receiving our final results shortly,» he said.

Dr. Dunn provided details during a recent ceremony in Kingston to celebrate the Public Procurement Commission’s (PPC) achievement of becoming the 24th public entity to earn the Quality Standard.

He said as the Ministry which supports the Standard’s implementation across the sector, «we take the role we play under the Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project very seriously.»

«We are a lead agent and we have been committed to supporting our own certification,» he emphasised.

Dr. Dunn encouraged Permanent Secretaries across Government to «embrace sector certification.»

«If our vision for Jamaica is to have a sustainable economy supported by projects and services that are in high demand and for investors to flock to our shores, there has to be coordinated efforts [by] all agents of the Government to operate at the highest possible level of standards,» he said.

Dr. Dunn maintained that achieving certification «demonstrates that we care about our consumers and that we’re committed to the dignity of not wasting their time with inefficient services.»

The ISO 9001:2015 Standard aims to improve the business environment and quality of public service delivery in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com