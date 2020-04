Entornointeligente.com /

This is the first in a five-episode animated guide on how to prevent COVID-19 for the public. It advises against outdoor activities, suggests personal prevention and offers instruction on good hand hygiene, among others.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora aclaró

It is jointly produced by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the National Health Commission of China and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora afirmó

Entornointeligente.com