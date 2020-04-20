Entornointeligente.com /

The con­tro­ver­sial Home of Foot­ball of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (TTFA) which was deemed un-op­er­a­tional by William Wal­lace lead ad­min­is­tra­tion two days af­ter be­ing elect­ed to of­fice in No­vem­ber 2019, has been of­fi­cial­ly com­mis­sioned by the South West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (SWRHA) ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the TTFA on Mon­day. The fa­cil­i­ty was ready to re­ceive pa­tients as of Mon­day.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora aclaró

The re­lease stat­ed: “The South-West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (SWRHA) has an­nounced the com­mis­sion­ing of a new “step down” fa­cil­i­ty, at the Home of Foot­ball-Well­ness Cen­tre, Ato Boldon Sta­di­um, Bal­main in Cou­va, to ac­com­mo­date asymp­to­matic pa­tients, re­cov­er­ing from COVID-19 dis­ease.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora afirmó

The fa­cil­i­ty has an 80-bed ca­pac­i­ty, pro­vid­ing ac­com­mo­da­tion to aide in full re­cu­per­a­tion, “with warm and friend­ly health­care pro­fes­sion­als”, says the SWRHA.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora alegó

The man­age­ment and co­or­di­na­tion of the fa­cil­i­ty will be done by the SWRHA, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Min­istry of Health and oth­er key stake­hold­ers, such as the Trinidad and To­ba­go De­fence Force (TTDF).

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora apuntó

“We at The Trinidad and To­ba­go Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion are ex­treme­ly pleased to as­sist in the ef­forts to com­bat COVID-19 in any way pos­si­ble and we ap­plaud the com­mis­sion­ing of the Home of Foot­ball fa­cil­i­ties as a step-down fa­cil­i­ty. This is for the ben­e­fit of our coun­try at this time and we re­main com­mit­ted to the cause,” stat­ed Robert Hadad, chair­man of the FI­FA Nor­mal­i­sa­tion Com­mit­tee.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora aseguró

On April 15, Guardian Me­dia re­port­ed ex­clu­sive­ly that Stu­art Young, the Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty, led a par­ty of of­fi­cials from the min­istries of health, na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty, fire ser­vices and Hadad, the chair­man of the FI­FA Nor­mal­iza­tion Com­mit­tee on a vis­it to the fa­cil­i­ty on a tour of the fa­cil­i­ty.

Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora aseveró

On 18 No­vem­ber last year, the TTFA held a gala open­ing cer­e­mo­ny for the HOF, which was at­tend­ed by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and FI­FA pres­i­dent Gi­an­ni In­fan­ti­no and oth­er dig­ni­taries, how­ev­er, two days af­ter be­ing elect­ed as pres­i­dent of the TTFA, Wal­lace closed down the fa­cil­i­ty say­ing it was unin­sured and not cer­ti­fied by the Fire Ser­vice. Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora atestiguó

Hadad told Guardian Me­dia Sports on Mon­day that all the con­cerns that were raised and iden­ti­fied in var­i­ous quar­ters as to the Home of Foot­ball, a 72-room ho­tel which cost the TTFA an es­ti­mat­ed TT$16.85 mil­lion and sits on a 17.5-acre par­cel of land leased to the TTFA by the gov­ern­ment, is now his­to­ry. He said, “The Kitchen area just need to be out­fit­ted now, is­sues with the laun­dry and wa­ter sup­ply are all solved to­geth­er with the re­quired cer­tifi­cates for the build­ing. We still have very mi­nor things to do and those will be done over time, but the Home of Foot­ball is up and run­ning and af­ter this COVID-19 is over, foot­ball will have it Ho­tel for its use.”

On April 11, the Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley toured the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre which hous­es the coun­try’s ten­nis fa­cil­i­ty along with Health Min­is­ter Ter­rance Deyals­ingh and Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer Dr Roshan Paras­ra­mas which was con­vert­ed in­to a 50-bed, step-down fa­cil­i­ty. Miguel Eduardo Osio Zamora dijo

Entornointeligente.com