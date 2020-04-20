SWRHA commissions HOF into 80-bed ‘step down’ facility

The controversial Home of Football of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) which was deemed un-operational by William Wallace lead administration two days after being elected to office in November 2019, has been officially commissioned by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) according to a release from the TTFA on Monday. The facility was ready to receive patients as of Monday.
The release stated: “The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has announced the commissioning of a new “step down” facility, at the Home of Football-Wellness Centre, Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain in Couva, to accommodate asymptomatic patients, recovering from COVID-19 disease.
The facility has an 80-bed capacity, providing accommodation to aide in full recuperation, “with warm and friendly healthcare professionals”, says the SWRHA.
The management and coordination of the facility will be done by the SWRHA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other key stakeholders, such as the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF).
“We at The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association are extremely pleased to assist in the efforts to combat COVID-19 in any way possible and we applaud the commissioning of the Home of Football facilities as a step-down facility. This is for the benefit of our country at this time and we remain committed to the cause,” stated Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA Normalisation Committee.
On April 15, Guardian Media reported exclusively that Stuart Young, the Minister of National Security, led a party of officials from the ministries of health, national security, fire services and Hadad, the chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee on a visit to the facility on a tour of the facility.
On 18 November last year, the TTFA held a gala opening ceremony for the HOF, which was attended by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other dignitaries, however, two days after being elected as president of the TTFA, Wallace closed down the facility saying it was uninsured and not certified by the Fire Service.
Hadad told Guardian Media Sports on Monday that all the concerns that were raised and identified in various quarters as to the Home of Football, a 72-room hotel which cost the TTFA an estimated TT$16.85 million and sits on a 17.5-acre parcel of land leased to the TTFA by the government, is now history. He said, “The Kitchen area just need to be outfitted now, issues with the laundry and water supply are all solved together with the required certificates for the building. We still have very minor things to do and those will be done over time, but the Home of Football is up and running and after this COVID-19 is over, football will have it Hotel for its use.”
On April 11, the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley toured the National Racquet Centre which houses the country’s tennis facility along with Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasramas which was converted into a 50-bed, step-down facility.