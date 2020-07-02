Social responsibility

Entornointeligente.com /

There has to be com­pas­sion for each oth­er in Trinidad and To­ba­go. That is why I do not agree with ei­ther the ac­tions of the Po­lice nor that of the scores of young men and women who are now up in arms in cer­tain com­mu­ni­ties in Trinidad.

I sym­pa­thise with the fam­i­lies of the late po­lice­man, Allen Mosley and two-year-old Ani­ah Michelle Jag­ger­nauth killed with her fa­ther Ste­fon McLeod.

But there is no jus­ti­fi­ca­tion for a mil­i­tarised po­lice ser­vice. “One shot, one kill” may be good for a sol­dier in com­bat, but not for deal­ing with civil­ians. Like­wise, I can­not con­done the ado­ra­tion for crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty in some minds. Mur­der and may­hem are de­stroy­ing a whole gen­er­a­tion of black men and women.

As a for­mer ex­ec­u­tive mem­ber of the Na­tion­al Joint Ac­tion Com­mit­tee (NJAC) I will not rev­el in nos­tal­gia. 1970 was 50 years ago. Much was achieved but a lot has been erod­ed, main­ly in the way the cur­rent age group was not schooled about the achieve­ments of those who marched the streets for 56 days from Feb­ru­ary 26 to April 21, 1970.

The ig­no­rance about the events of those days makes up what Valenti­no (Em­rold An­tho­ny Phillip) said, “Tri­ni have a fun­ny way of for­get­ting” but it is al­so a part of what was done to our minds. Pow­er­ful per­sons in this coun­try have made us dis­re­gard our own his­to­ry. No won­der we have a prob­lem in some quar­ters with the re­moval of the Colum­bus stat­ue.

Now our his­to­ry has come back to haunt us.

The lead­ers of the ur­ban up­ris­ing may be iden­ti­fi­able, says Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith. But their fol­low­ers are clue­less while they are demon­strat­ing. As an­oth­er ca­lyp­son­ian the orig­i­nal Di­a­mond (Pur­cell Lewis) said to me "…where there is no head there is no sense." Yet the re­al­i­ty is some of them have so­phisticated guns with the in­ten­tion of fac­ing po­lice who them­selves have lost the idea about how to pro­tect and serve the com­mu­ni­ties.

Many a time NJAC had said that the dys­func­tion­al life among some per­sons in these com­mu­ni­ties should be seen as the con­se­quences of wider prob­lems. There is no mo­ti­va­tion to re­move the stig­ma which has been im­posed on them. Ed­u­ca­tion has be­come a prob­lem be­cause the best schools are lo­cat­ed else­where. Politi­cians see the peo­ple as pawns to be shuf­fled about with each elec­tion.

So, what needs to be done?

The lead­er­ship of this coun­try must now see the peo­ple with more com­pas­sion than they have ever shown be­fore. I re­fer to the Blue Book, The Peo­ples De­c­la­ra­tion of Pol­i­cy for The De­vel­op­ment of a New Trinidad & To­ba­go.

1. There has to be a change in the class and cul­tur­al bias in the con­tent of ed­u­ca­tion. The phys­i­cal fa­cil­i­ties have to be up­grad­ed es­pe­cial­ly in the pri­ma­ry schools.

2. The fam­i­ly must be re­stored as one of the ba­sic, cher­ished units of the so­ci­ety. De­spite the many pres­sures that put the fam­i­ly unit un­der strain in our so­ci­ety to­day, the role of a well-knit fam­i­ly in the full de­vel­op­ment of an in­di­vid­ual has found no sub­sti­tute and fam­i­ly break­down is cer­tain­ly one of the caus­es of the many mal-ad­just­ed in­di­vid­u­als in this so­ci­ety.

3. The les­son of 1970 is that love is pos­si­ble, a sub­stan­tial pro­por­tion of the pop­u­la­tion was in­volved in that new ethos in the so­ci­ety. It is an ethos that can per­me­ate the en­tire so­ci­ety.

In such a so­ci­ety there is no doubt that we would: re­spect and el­e­vate the woman, love the chil­dren, ho­n­our the old, re­spect and pre­pare the youth.

Love in­volves a recog­ni­tion of so­cial re­spon­si­bil­i­ty, when we see each oth­er as broth­ers and sis­ters, we talk and re­late to each oth­er dif­fer­ent­ly, we see our re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to each oth­er, we are able to co-op­er­ate more read­i­ly and work to­wards the com­mon good.

Aiye­goro Ome

Mt Lam­bert

Founder/ Di­rec­tor,

The SIN­UHE Cen­tre

