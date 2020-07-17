Proposed hike in rates

Entornointeligente.com /

East – west leg of Highway 2000 Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $170

Proposed new rate:$190

Class 2

Current rate: $260

Proposed new rate: $290

Class 3

Current Rate: $470

Proposed new rate $530

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $240

Proposed new rate: $260

Class 2

Current rate : $380

Proposed new rate: $420

Class 3

Current Rate: $730

Proposed new rate $790

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate:$480

Proposed new rate: $510

Class 2

Current rate : $700

Proposed new rate: $750

Class 3

Current Rate: $1,320

Proposed new rate $1,400

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate:$120

Proposed new rate: $130

Class 2

Current rate:$200

Proposed new rate: $220

Class 3

Current Rate:$400

Proposed new rate $440

North – south leg of Highway 2000

CAYMANAS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)

Caymanas to Angels Class 1: from $200 to $240 Class 2: from $350 to $480 Class 3: from $600 to $725 Class 4: from $100 to $120 Caymanas to Linstead

Class 1: from $550 to $690 Class 2: from $1,050 to $1,380 Class 3: from $1,650 to 2,065 Class 4: from $250 to $345 Caymanas to Unity Valley Class 1: from $900 to $1,100 Class 2: from $1,750 to $2,205 Class 3: from $2800 to $3,305 Class 4: from $450 to $550

Caymanas to Lydford Class 1: from $1,150 to $1,345 Class 2: from $2,300 to $2,690 Class 3: from $3,450 to $4,035 Class 4: from $550 to $675 Caymanas to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay) Class 1: from $1,400 to $1,670 Class 2: from $2,600 to $3,335 Class 3: from $4,200 to $5,000 Class 4: from $700 to $835 ANGELS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY) Angels to Linstead Class 1: from $350 to $480 Class 2: from $700 to $960 Class 3: from $1,200 to $1,440 Class 4: from $200 to $240 Angels to Unity Valley Class 1: from $750 to $895 Class 2: from $1,400 to $1,785 Class 3: from $2,250 to $2,680 Class 4: from $350 to $445 Angels to Lydford Class 1: from $950 to $1,135 Class 2: from $1,900 to $2,270 Class 3: from $2,900 to $3,405 Class 4: from $450 to $570 Angels to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay) Class 1: from $1,200 to $1,455 Class 2: $2,400 to $2,910 Class 3: from $3,700 to $4,365 Class 4: from $600 to $730 LINSTEAD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY) Linstead to Unity Valley Class 1: from $350 to $440 Class 2: from $750 to $885 Class 3: from $1,100 to $1,325 Class 4: from $150 to $220 Linstead to Lydford Class 1: from $550 to $685 Class 2: from $1,100 to $1,370 Class 3: from $1,700 to $2,055 Class 4: from $250 to $345 Linstead to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay) Class 1: from $850 to $1,005 Class 2: from $1,700 to $2,010 Class 3: from $2,550 to $3,015 Class 4: from $400 to $505 UNITY VALLEY TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY) Unity Valley to Lydford Class 1: from $200 to $285 Class 2: from $450 to $570 Class 3: from $700 to $855 Class 4: from $100 to $145 Unity Valley to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay) Class 1: from $500 to $605 Class 2: from $1,000 to $1,210 Class 3: from $1,550 to $1,815 Class 4: from $250 to $305 LYDFORD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY) Lydford to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay) Class 1: from $250 to $345 Class 2: from $550 to $690 Class 3: from $850 to $1,035 Class 4: from $150 to $175 How to give feedback Toll Authority 11a â” 15 Oxford Road Third Floor, Kingston 5 Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692 Fax: 876-929-1612

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

Entornointeligente.com