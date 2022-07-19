Migrants vow to get justice after rescue from ‘slavery’

After the rescue of seven Venezuelan nationals who were reportedly kidnapped and forced into prostitution, one of the victims is breaking her silence about the ordeal and what her experiences have been like since coming to this country seeking a better life.
Braving the seas between T&T and Venezuela in search of greener pastures is a tale that has become far too common now when one asks just why migrants continue to flock here.
And while they are in desperate need of work and are willing to do almost anything to survive, some Venezuelan women do not believe their immigration status means they have to resort to becoming prostitutes.
Hoping to get justice after she was kidnapped and imprisoned at a house at Munroe Road, Cunupia last week—when she was caught trying to rescue her 17-year-old friend from providing sexual favours to men under the guise of working at a spa—a 19-year-old Tucupita woman said she is determined to fight for her right not to be abused or forced into sexual slavery.
Speaking from a safe house yesterday, the young woman requested anonymity as she revealed the identity of their «handler» and those who were operating the business place out of a house in an upscale residential community in Chaguanas.
The two girls first met as they waited to board a pirogue at Tucupita back in February.
Bonding on the treacherous journey, the two landed as good friends on a beach in Morne Diablo, Penal.
However, while the 19-year-old had an address to head to, the 17-year-old was without any family or friends in Trinidad.
Revealing the 17-year-old was taken along with several other girls on a bus from the location, the older girl said that was the last time she saw her friend.
Reconnecting on Facebook less than one month ago, the 19-year-old was horrified to learn just what sort of work the girl had been forced into.
Arriving at the «spa» hoping to rescue her friend, the 19-year-old said she was taken by two men of east-Indian descent who were operating the outfit and locked in a room that contained CCTV cameras, from where she was able to see all the sexual transactions taking place.
She spoke of monies being paid to the girls who in turn handed it over to the men.
Translating the responses of the 19-year-old, Venezuelan activist Yesenia Gonzales related, «They have two Trinidadian men there and they will give it (the money) to the two Trinidadian men.»
Gonzales said of the 19-year-old, «She feels she is brave and she has courage and she is not afraid and she knew they were prostituting her (friend) there and all of that, and she went there to see what really was happening and the condition she was in.»
Having narrowly escaped a similar fate six months ago, the rescued woman said she was motivated to look out for the other girl due to her age and lack of family ties locally.
Pressed to say how they escaped from the apartment during the wee hours last Saturday, Gonzales said the girls waited for an opportune moment before running outside and hiding in a nearby canal that had been filled with water.
The 19-year-old contacted her relative who in turn reached out to Gonzales for help in rescuing the two girls.
Following this, the TTPS became involved and acting on information, a raid was carried out at the apartment in Munroe Road, from where five other Venezuelan nationals were rescued during the wee hours on Monday.
While the rescued woman wants to remain in T&T and is willing to cooperate with the authorities, Gonzales said the situation has been worsening for migrants coming in.
«Now, they have more spas.»
In addition, she said car washes have become a popular cover for such activities.
Gonzales said, «The role that I am playing is basically to save their lives. I mean, I want to save them.»
She alluded to the traumatic experiences the migrant women were being subjected to, but she added, «They want justice. All those girls wants justice because there is a lot of operations being run by a lot of businessmen and they are the ones doing the crime. It is a big operation.»
Claiming many of the migrants who had entered T&T illegally wanted to remain in the country, she said delays in the justice system and the granting of bail to these perpetrators were not supportive of these desires, with many being deported back to Venezuela.
Commenting on the rescue, Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob commended the officers involved for the good work and encouraged members of the public to report such information as trafficking of people, is against the law.
