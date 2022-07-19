Migrants vow to get justice after rescue from ‘slavery’

Entornointeligente.com /

Af­ter the res­cue of sev­en Venezue­lan na­tion­als who were re­port­ed­ly kid­napped and forced in­to pros­ti­tu­tion, one of the vic­tims is break­ing her si­lence about the or­deal and what her ex­pe­ri­ences have been like since com­ing to this coun­try seek­ing a bet­ter life.

Brav­ing the seas be­tween T&T and Venezuela in search of green­er pas­tures is a tale that has be­come far too com­mon now when one asks just why mi­grants con­tin­ue to flock here.

And while they are in des­per­ate need of work and are will­ing to do al­most any­thing to sur­vive, some Venezue­lan women do not be­lieve their im­mi­gra­tion sta­tus means they have to re­sort to be­com­ing pros­ti­tutes.

Hop­ing to get jus­tice af­ter she was kid­napped and im­pris­oned at a house at Munroe Road, Cunu­pia last week—when she was caught try­ing to res­cue her 17-year-old friend from pro­vid­ing sex­u­al favours to men un­der the guise of work­ing at a spa—a 19-year-old Tu­cu­pi­ta woman said she is de­ter­mined to fight for her right not to be abused or forced in­to sex­u­al slav­ery.

Speak­ing from a safe house yes­ter­day, the young woman re­quest­ed anonymi­ty as she re­vealed the iden­ti­ty of their «han­dler» and those who were op­er­at­ing the busi­ness place out of a house in an up­scale res­i­den­tial com­mu­ni­ty in Ch­agua­nas.

The two girls first met as they wait­ed to board a pirogue at Tu­cu­pi­ta back in Feb­ru­ary.

Bond­ing on the treach­er­ous jour­ney, the two land­ed as good friends on a beach in Morne Di­a­blo, Pe­nal.

How­ev­er, while the 19-year-old had an ad­dress to head to, the 17-year-old was with­out any fam­i­ly or friends in Trinidad.

Re­veal­ing the 17-year-old was tak­en along with sev­er­al oth­er girls on a bus from the lo­ca­tion, the old­er girl said that was the last time she saw her friend.

Re­con­nect­ing on Face­book less than one month ago, the 19-year-old was hor­ri­fied to learn just what sort of work the girl had been forced in­to.

Ar­riv­ing at the «spa» hop­ing to res­cue her friend, the 19-year-old said she was tak­en by two men of east-In­di­an de­scent who were op­er­at­ing the out­fit and locked in a room that con­tained CCTV cam­eras, from where she was able to see all the sex­u­al trans­ac­tions tak­ing place.

She spoke of monies be­ing paid to the girls who in turn hand­ed it over to the men.

Trans­lat­ing the re­spons­es of the 19-year-old, Venezue­lan ac­tivist Yese­nia Gon­za­les re­lat­ed, «They have two Trinida­di­an men there and they will give it (the mon­ey) to the two Trinida­di­an men.»

Gon­za­les said of the 19-year-old, «She feels she is brave and she has courage and she is not afraid and she knew they were pros­ti­tut­ing her (friend) there and all of that, and she went there to see what re­al­ly was hap­pen­ing and the con­di­tion she was in.»

Hav­ing nar­row­ly es­caped a sim­i­lar fate six months ago, the res­cued woman said she was mo­ti­vat­ed to look out for the oth­er girl due to her age and lack of fam­i­ly ties lo­cal­ly.

Pressed to say how they es­caped from the apart­ment dur­ing the wee hours last Sat­ur­day, Gon­za­les said the girls wait­ed for an op­por­tune mo­ment be­fore run­ning out­side and hid­ing in a near­by canal that had been filled with wa­ter.

The 19-year-old con­tact­ed her rel­a­tive who in turn reached out to Gon­za­les for help in res­cu­ing the two girls.

Fol­low­ing this, the TTPS be­came in­volved and act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, a raid was car­ried out at the apart­ment in Munroe Road, from where five oth­er Venezue­lan na­tion­als were res­cued dur­ing the wee hours on Mon­day.

While the res­cued woman wants to re­main in T&T and is will­ing to co­op­er­ate with the au­thor­i­ties, Gon­za­les said the sit­u­a­tion has been wors­en­ing for mi­grants com­ing in.

«Now, they have more spas.»

In ad­di­tion, she said car wash­es have be­come a pop­u­lar cov­er for such ac­tiv­i­ties.

Gon­za­les said, «The role that I am play­ing is ba­si­cal­ly to save their lives. I mean, I want to save them.»

She al­lud­ed to the trau­mat­ic ex­pe­ri­ences the mi­grant women were be­ing sub­ject­ed to, but she added, «They want jus­tice. All those girls wants jus­tice be­cause there is a lot of op­er­a­tions be­ing run by a lot of busi­ness­men and they are the ones do­ing the crime. It is a big op­er­a­tion.»

Claim­ing many of the mi­grants who had en­tered T&T il­le­gal­ly want­ed to re­main in the coun­try, she said de­lays in the jus­tice sys­tem and the grant­i­ng of bail to these per­pe­tra­tors were not sup­port­ive of these de­sires, with many be­ing de­port­ed back to Venezuela.

Com­ment­ing on the res­cue, Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc Don­ald Ja­cob com­mend­ed the of­fi­cers in­volved for the good work and en­cour­aged mem­bers of the pub­lic to re­port such in­for­ma­tion as traf­fick­ing of peo­ple, is against the law.

