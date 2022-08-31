Migrant Caravan Leaves Tapachula Heading for the United States

Entornointeligente.com /

The undocumented migrants decided to leave Tapachula city because the National Migration Institute refused to issue them temporary permits.

A new caravan of over 1,000 migrants left southeastern Mexico on Tuesday for the U.S. border. It mainly included people from Latin American countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

After crossing the border with Guatemala, the migrants stayed for some time in the Mexican city of Tapachula. In the early hours of Tuesday, however, they decided to leave the city because the National Migration Institute (INM) refused to issue them temporary permits.

Over the last month, seven caravans have left Tapachula for San Pedro Tapanatepec, in the neighboring state of Oaxaca, where they hope to get permission to transit through Mexico until they reach the border with the United States.

«The caravan includes dozens of girls, boys, and women who… come mainly from Central America, South America, and Africa. Around 05:00 local time, the crowd carrying flags and cardboard headed towards the Tapachula – Tapanatepec highway, where they will walk some 300 kilometers if the authorities allow them to move freely,» outlet DW reported.

This happened despite the fact that Mexico has deployed almost 30,000 members of the Armed Forces on its northern and southern borders to contain migratory flows.

The AMLO administration deported over 114,000 migrants in 2021 and detained 115,379 between Jan. 1 and April 13 of this year alone, according to the Interior ministry.

