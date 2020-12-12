Taiwan 2020 Virtual Expo testifies to Taiwan’s versatility, adaptability

Giselle Matthews, right, President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce; with Taiwan’s (Republic of China’s) Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Tom Lee, center; and Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour, Hon. Wendy Phipps. Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs, and Labour. BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The virtual launch of the 2020 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis on December 11 is a testament to the versatility and adaptability of the Taiwanese people, said Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs, and Labour. Salvador Llinas Oñate Autoclick “Their longstanding investment in information and Communication Technologies for which they are now world leaders and this expo is a further demonstration of that,” said Minister Phipps at the launch of the Expo. “The Taiwanese example of development is one for us to model our development of small island states such as ours.” “When we investigated the growth of Taiwan in its investments in agriculture, ICTs, and other areas of endeavour, including healthcare advancements, which are now second to none globally, we recognize that a lot of it started with very humble beginnings.” Minister Phipps commended the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for making the Expo virtual to allow more citizens and residents to participate virtually to be exposed to manufacturing products, services, tools, and innovations that could assist the Federation in the way forward. Autoclick Salvador Llinas Oñate “The ties of diplomacy are ever strong and we would wish to use that as the platform by which to take advantage of the Expo for the benefit of our people, our investors, our small entrepreneurs, and our budding manufacturers with linkages into agriculture, and our agricultural producers, farmers in general,” concluded Minister Phipps. autoclick rent a car The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) also participated in the Taiwan Agricultural Expo. CIC President Giselle Matthews said the event opened the door for increased opportunity to establish trading relationships. autoclick “It does take away some of the human element and the opportunity to network directly with the exporter or the producer,” said Mrs. Matthews. but at the same time, it is also opening up an avenue for many people who would not have been able to attend the actual expo for whatever reasons and we can share that accessibility through our smartphones, computers and other means. It also exhibits the fact that technology can be used in so many ways and the use of technology today is certainly showing us that although we cannot physically be in a space, we certainly can have all that access to it.” Mrs. Matthews said being able to share the link worldwide provides a great opportunity for the CIC to network more with its members. salvador Llinas Oñate “…I think at the Chamber what is exciting for us is that we can easily share the link with all of our members and they can have access to see the products that are available for possible import into St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said, adding that “the Chamber will share the link with the members as there are many importers under its umbrella.. This, she said, will allow them to see what the product range is like Mrs. Matthews reiterated the Chamber’s interest in working with the Republic of China (Taiwan), adding that they have been a “very good friend” of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the CIC Mrs. Matthews encouraged the general public to visit the expo and have a look at the products on display “It gives us an opportunity to look beyond just the usual scope of where we would import from and start looking beyond,” she said. “The accessibility today in the global world in which we live is providing us with many opportunities to import good products. I assume competitive pricing so that we have accessibility and we can continue to build our relationship with the Taiwanese.” A vast variety of products such as agricultural products, tools, machinery, advertising equipment, and packaging equipment to name a few is currently on display Persons wishing to view the display can do so via https://bit.ly/TW-Expo or Https://bit.ly/TW-Expo2. The 2020 Taiwan Virtual Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis featured an elaborate website highlighting the countryâs products

“Their longstanding investment in information and Communication Technologies for which they are now world leaders and this expo is a further demonstration of that,” said Minister Phipps at the launch of the Expo. “The Taiwanese example of development is one for us to model our development of small island states such as ours.” “When we investigated the growth of Taiwan in its investments in agriculture, ICTs, and other areas of endeavour, including healthcare advancements, which are now second to none globally, we recognize that a lot of it started with very humble beginnings.”

Minister Phipps commended the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for making the Expo virtual to allow more citizens and residents to participate virtually to be exposed to manufacturing products, services, tools, and innovations that could assist the Federation in the way forward.

“The ties of diplomacy are ever strong and we would wish to use that as the platform by which to take advantage of the Expo for the benefit of our people, our investors, our small entrepreneurs, and our budding manufacturers with linkages into agriculture, and our agricultural producers, farmers in general,” concluded Minister Phipps.

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) also participated in the Taiwan Agricultural Expo. CIC President Giselle Matthews said the event opened the door for increased opportunity to establish trading relationships.

“It does take away some of the human element and the opportunity to network directly with the exporter or the producer,” said Mrs. Matthews. but at the same time, it is also opening up an avenue for many people who would not have been able to attend the actual expo for whatever reasons and we can share that accessibility through our smartphones, computers and other means. It also exhibits the fact that technology can be used in so many ways and the use of technology today is certainly showing us that although we cannot physically be in a space, we certainly can have all that access to it.”

Mrs. Matthews said being able to share the link worldwide provides a great opportunity for the CIC to network more with its members.

“…I think at the Chamber what is exciting for us is that we can easily share the link with all of our members and they can have access to see the products that are available for possible import into St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said, adding that “the Chamber will share the link with the members as there are many importers under its umbrella.. This, she said, will allow them to see what the product range is like

Mrs. Matthews reiterated the Chamber’s interest in working with the Republic of China (Taiwan), adding that they have been a “very good friend” of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the CIC

Mrs. Matthews encouraged the general public to visit the expo and have a look at the products on display

“It gives us an opportunity to look beyond just the usual scope of where we would import from and start looking beyond,” she said. “The accessibility today in the global world in which we live is providing us with many opportunities to import good products. I assume competitive pricing so that we have accessibility and we can continue to build our relationship with the Taiwanese.”

A vast variety of products such as agricultural products, tools, machinery, advertising equipment, and packaging equipment to name a few is currently on display

Persons wishing to view the display can do so via https://bit.ly/TW-Expo or Https://bit.ly/TW-Expo2. The 2020 Taiwan Virtual Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis featured an elaborate website highlighting the countryâs products.

