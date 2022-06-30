Mico cautions against rush to condemn in teacher-student clashes

Entornointeligente.com /

The Mico University College is cautioning educators, parents, and the wider public against having knee-jerk reactions to incidents of student-teacher violence. This warning comes against the background of a number of videos showing clashes between teachers and pupils at school.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Mico University College President Dr Asburn Pinnock noted that there has been a polarising of opinions as the nation reacted to the viral videos. He said that many Jamaicans bemoan the current state of the local education sector, referencing the days when a student would never physically attack a teacher, regardless of the circumstance. Others, he added, were concerned about the classroom-management capacity of some of the teachers involved in these incidents, seeing it as an indictment on the profession.

Symptoms of a deeper problem Pinnock said that as a country, Jamaica is failing to recognise deep psychosocial issues affecting education and other sectors, adding that acts of violence are symptoms of a deeper problem.

«What we have is an imminent mental illness pandemic, amplified by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which needs to be addressed urgently. We are busy focusing on the economic gap and social deficit; however, if we are not careful, the mental and social issues will undermine any prospect of economic recovery,» he emphasised.

As the oldest teacher-training institution in the Western Hemisphere, The Mico places heavy weighting on the psychosocial development of the emerging teachers in all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All trainee teachers at the 186-year-old institution must also submit to psychometric evaluation, and counsellors, mentors, and advisers help to preserve their mental well-being as they engage with the Mico environment and prepare to work in schools.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com