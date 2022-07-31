Micheal Ward fills void after visiting father’s grave on trip to Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

Sporting a blue shirt with denim shorts, white trainers and shades, Top Boy actor Micheal Ward is reminiscent of the Chronixx song Cool As The Breeze while at The Gleaner headquarters. There is no big entourage accompanying him, instead, he’s rolling with two friends that he’s known for years and is seemingly unfazed by his rise to stardom as he greets everyone in his midst like family.

The 24-year-old who was born in Spanish Town, St Catherine, lost his father at the age of two and subsequently migrated with his mother and sisters to the United Kingdom (UK) when he was four. He’s now on Jamaican soil for the first time in 20 years and is trying to make up for the lost time.

«I’ve been enjoying my experience so far,» he says of his homecoming. Considering this trip as a fresh start in his relationship with Jamaica, he continues, «It’s good to see the people and just see the culture up close and personal. I’ve always had an idea of what it would be like but had no expectations, just kind of always wanted to see what it was like in person, so now that I’ve gotten that experience I’m just happy and blessed to be around my people.»

He’s pleased that he has been able to make the trip, especially during this time in his career. Why? He says humbly, «I have a lot going on.» And with numerous films slated to be premiered in the pipeline, we can see his point. Ward is after all the BAFTA 2020 Rising Star awardee, so expectations are high for him and he has to put in the work, not for others – but himself.

One of the major reasons he wanted to visit was to finally see his father’s grave as an adult. Accomplishing that goal he admits it was «super emotional» but «it was just good to finally do [so]». He shifts in his seat. «I felt like there was something missing in me, so to be able to do that now, just means that I’m more focused. More driven and just more at peace. I feel like I have a sense of relief. Now I can actually come back a lot more and check in with him (his father) and family, which I have always wanted to do.»

