Michael Nicholson sails into 60

Entornointeligente.com /

Michael Nicholson, easily one of Jamaica’s renowned actors and comedians, was celebrated by friends and family last Wednesday as he turned 60 at a nautical-themed dinner party.

«I’m truly surprised,» he said after catching his breath, having entered the Footprints Café Restaurant and Lounge to see some very special guests.

He had only told a small group of individuals that he wanted to sail out on a yacht to celebrate his diamond jubilee.

«It sounded like a good idea to be out on the water celebrating, not knowing that my other half has gone ahead and planned something with a nautical theme from the décor to the cake. She even purchased the outfit, and at first, I thought I’m going to look ridiculous wearing this captain uniform in a seafood restaurant, but she convinced me that I’m captain of my ship and master of my destiny,» Nicholson told The Sunday Gleaner .

«The icing on the cake was my sister [Barbra Gilmore] coming to surprise me. I am one of six children for the same parents – two sisters and three brothers – I’m Michael in the middle. All my siblings reside overseas, but I remain in Jamaica. Many persons coming out of the Edna Manley College were actors; Barbra is the one who influenced me by saying why don’t you major in directing. She was the one who has always kept me grounded, and I’m happy she travelled to be part of my birthday,» he continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com