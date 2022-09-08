Michael Allen | Reviewing Alexander Bedward

Entornointeligente.com /

In the 60th anniversary of independence from our colonial masters, let us look at whether due respect is given to those who played a part along the way to this event. Alexander Bedward is someone that comes up again and again in that context. This against the background of what transpired in 2018.

In 2018, the Jamaican Parliament passed a long-overdue law to expunge the criminal records of national heroes Marcus Garvey, Sam Sharpe, George William Gordon, Paul Bogle, alongside other freedom fighters. This allowed for the correcting of acts of injustice meted out to them by the State. This gesture is commendable and timely but it cannot stop there as there are others who have suffered similar acts of injustice under the law. Among this group is Alexander Bedward, leader of the Jamaica Native Baptist Free Church with headquarters in August Town and a following of well over 30,000.

Bedward, a black man of the working class, became a strong and most vocal critic of the colonial government and its inherent structural racism and the concomitant acts of oppression and injustice against the black majority of the island. For over 30 years Bedward was the voice of the voiceless and oppressed black majority of the island and, for those 30 years, the thorn in the flesh of the colonial government. He had to be silenced.

It is unfortunate that Bedward is best remembered for his assumed failed attempt in 1920 to ascend into heaven. What led him to the conclusion that it was possible for him to do so is open to further scholarship. It must be noted, however, that any discussion of Bedward must be done in the context of the times in which he lived.

To begin, Bedward was a product of the political and poor socio-economic reality of the lower class black majority. In 1866, with the failure of Paul Bogle’s 1865 war against racial oppression and unjust socio-economic structures, Crown Colony government – a dictatorship from London, was introduced in Jamaica. Under Crown Colony Government, Jamaicans in general lost political rights and there was great economic hardship among the black population. With that (came) a sense of low esteem (as is usually) caused by acts of injustice.

