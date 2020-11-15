Mexico surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases – latest updates

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 54 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 15: People socialise after the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 rose to levels not seen since August in the historic centre in Mexico City , November 14, 2020. (AP) November 15, 2020:

Mexico surpasses 1 million confirmed cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,860 new infections in the country and 635 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,003,253 cases and 98,259 deadths.

Health officials have previously said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the reported figures.

Australia 'victim' of own success as more locals want to return

Australia's triumph in reining in the virus while infections spiral up in many parts of the world had made the country a “victim of our own success,” as Australians overseas want to come home, a cabinet minister said.

Australia closed its borders in March to all but citizens and residents, and the government has kept entries capped and put those allowed into the country in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

Australia has recorded about 27,700 infections and 907 deaths, a fraction of what many other developed nations have seen, thanks to an impressive early response and strict measures that included sending Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, into months-long lockdown.

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of virus

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he “most likely” has a moderate case of the virus, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely, I have a moderate case of Covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Brazil registers 38,307 new cases

Brazil has reported 38,307 new virus cases of the infection, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,848,959.

Deaths rose by 921 to 165,658.

US North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks

North Dakota has become the 35th US state to require face coverings be worn in public, as governors across the country grapple with a surge in infections that threatens to swamp their healthcare systems.

North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum also ordered restaurants and bars to limit diners to 50 percent of capacity and to close by 10 pm local (04:00 GMT).

New cases nationwide rose on Friday to a daily record of over 177,000, the fourth straight day an all-time high was set, with 68,141 patients in hospital, according to Reuters tally.

