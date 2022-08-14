Mexico president to bypass congress to keep army in streets

Entornointeligente.com /

By MARIA VERZA

MEX­I­CO CITY (AP) — Mex­i­co’s pres­i­dent has be­gun ex­plor­ing plans to side­step con­gress to hand for­mal con­trol of the Na­tion­al Guard to the army, a move that could ex­tend the mil­i­tary’s con­trol over polic­ing in a coun­try with high lev­els of vi­o­lence.

That has raised con­cerns be­cause Pres­i­dent An­drés Manuel López Obrador won ap­proval for cre­at­ing the force in 2019 by pledg­ing in the con­sti­tu­tion that it would be un­der nom­i­nal civil­ian con­trol and that the army would be off the streets by 2024.

Nei­ther the Na­tion­al Guard nor the mil­i­tary have been able to low­er the in­se­cu­ri­ty in the coun­try, how­ev­er. This past week, drug car­tels staged wide­spread ar­son and shoot­ing at­tacks, ter­ri­fy­ing civil­ians in three main north­west cities in a bold chal­lenge to the state.

Still, López Obrador wants to keep sol­diers in­volved in polic­ing, and re­move civil­ian con­trol over the Na­tion­al Guard, whose of­fi­cers and com­man­ders are most­ly sol­diers, with mil­i­tary train­ing and pay grades.

But the pres­i­dent no longer has the votes in con­gress to amend the con­sti­tu­tion and has sug­gest­ed he may try to do it as a reg­u­la­to­ry change with a sim­ple ma­jor­i­ty in con­gress or by an ex­ec­u­tive or­der and see if the courts will up­hold that.

López Obrador warned Fri­day against politi­ciz­ing the is­sue, say­ing the mil­i­tary is need­ed to fight Mex­i­co’s vi­o­lent drug car­tels. But then he im­me­di­ate­ly politi­cized it him­self.

«A con­sti­tu­tion­al re­form would be ide­al, but we have to look for ways, be­cause they (the op­po­si­tion) in­stead of help­ing us, are block­ing us, there is an in­tent to pre­vent us from do­ing any­thing,» López Obrador said.

The two main op­po­si­tion par­ties al­so had a dif­fer­ent po­si­tions when they were in pow­er. They sup­port­ed the army in pub­lic safe­ty roles dur­ing their re­spec­tive ad­min­is­tra­tions be­gin­ning in 2006 and 2012.

When López Obrador was run­ning for pres­i­dent, he called for tak­ing the army off the streets. But be­ing in pow­er — and see­ing homi­cides run­ning at their high­est sus­tained lev­els ever — ap­par­ent­ly changed his mind.

He has re­lied heav­i­ly on the mil­i­tary not just for crime-fight­ing. He sees the army and navy as hero­ic, pa­tri­ot­ic and less cor­rupt­ible, and has en­trust­ed them with build­ing ma­jor in­fra­struc­ture projects, run­ning air­ports and trains, stop­ping mi­grants and over­see­ing cus­toms at sea­ports.

Mex­i­co’s army has been deeply in­volved in polic­ing since the start of the 2006 drug war. But its pres­ence was al­ways un­der­stood as tem­po­rary, a stop-gap un­til Mex­i­co could build trust­wor­thy po­lice forces.

López Obrador ap­pears to have aban­doned that plan, in­stead mak­ing the mil­i­tary and qua­si-mil­i­tary force like the Na­tion­al Guard the main so­lu­tion. «Their man­date has to be pro­longed,» he said.

«I think the best thing is for the Na­tion­al Guard to be a branch of the De­fense De­part­ment to give it sta­bil­i­ty over time and pre­vent it from be­ing cor­rupt­ed,» he said. He al­so wants the army and the navy to help in pub­lic safe­ty roles be­yond 2024, the cur­rent date­line es­tab­lished in a 2020 ex­ec­u­tive or­der.

The force has grown to 115,000, but al­most 80% of its per­son­nel were drawn from the ranks of the mil­i­tary.

The Unit­ed Na­tions and hu­man rights groups have long ex­pressed reser­va­tions about hav­ing the mil­i­tary do po­lice work. and Mex­i­co’s Supreme Court has yet to de­cide on sev­er­al ap­peals against what crit­ics say are un­con­sti­tu­tion­al tasks giv­en to the Na­tion­al Guard.

The U.N. Hu­man Rights High Com­mis­sion­er’s of­fice said last week that mil­i­ta­riz­ing civ­il in­sti­tu­tions, such as polic­ing, weak­ens democ­ra­cy. Sol­diers aren’t trained for that, the mil­i­tary by na­ture isn’t very open to scruti­ny, it has been im­pli­cat­ed in hu­man rights abus­es, and the pres­ence of troops hasn’t re­solved the press­ing ques­tion of how to re­form po­lice, pros­e­cu­tors and courts.

While López Obrador claims hu­man rights abus­es are no longer tol­er­at­ed, the gov­ern­men­tal Na­tion­al Hu­man Rights Com­mis­sion has re­ceived more than a thou­sand com­plaints al­leg­ing abus­es by the Na­tion­al Guard. The agency has is­sued five rec­om­men­da­tions in cas­es where there was ev­i­dence of ex­ces­sive use of force, tor­ture or abuse of mi­grants.

«The prob­lem with us­ing the mil­i­tary in civil­ian roles is that we don’t have any con­trol of what goes on in­side» the forces, said Ana Lore­na Del­gadil­lo, di­rec­tor of the civic group Foun­da­tion For Jus­tice.

Del­gadil­lo said that plac­ing the Na­tion­al Guard un­der the De­fense De­part­ment, de­spite con­sti­tu­tion­al lan­guage defin­ing it as a civil­ian-com­mand­ed force, is «au­thor­i­tar­i­an,» will be chal­lenged in court and will not help to paci­fy the coun­try.

The Mex­i­can Em­ploy­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion, Co­parmex, said in a state­ment that the ca­pa­bil­i­ties of state po­lice should in­stead be strength­ened. «It is them and the (state pros­e­cu­tors’ of­fices) that are au­tho­rized to in­ter­act with the civil­ian pop­u­la­tion,» the group said.

Per­haps more to the point, the qua­si-mil­i­tary Na­tion­al Guard has not been able to bring down Mex­i­co’s stub­born­ly high homi­cide rate.

Sofía de Robi­na, a lawyer for the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Hu­man Rights Cen­ter, said the Na­tion­al Guard «has not been able to de­crease vi­o­lence,» in part be­cause of its mil­i­tary-style strat­e­gy of «oc­cu­py­ing ter­ri­to­ry.»

While that strat­e­gy — of build­ing bar­racks and con­duct­ing reg­u­lar pa­trols — may be help­ful in re­mote or rur­al ar­eas, it has proved less use­ful and even drawn op­po­si­tion in ur­ban ar­eas.

Po­lice, who are from the towns they serve and live among the in­hab­i­tants, would be more ef­fec­tive, ex­perts say. Yet wide­spread cor­rup­tion, poor pay and threats by car­tels against po­lice of­fi­cers have weak­ened lo­cal and state po­lice forces.

Over 15 years of ex­pe­ri­ence with the mil­i­tary in polic­ing roles has shown «the false­ness of the par­a­digm that the army was go­ing to solve the prob­lems,» Del­gadil­lo said.

De Robi­na added that López Obrador’s lat­est move means try­ing to keep the mil­i­tary in polic­ing in­def­i­nite­ly, «com­plete­ly de­fy­ing the oblig­a­tion that pub­lic safe­ty be civ­il» with no lim­its on time or strat­e­gy.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com