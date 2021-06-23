Merkel gets Moderna as second Covid-19 jab after AstraZeneca first dose

Entornointeligente.com / BERLIN (AFP) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said on Tuesday (June 22).

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

Mrs Merkel is stepping down this year after 16 years in power.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

After a stuttering start, Germany’s vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks.

As at Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 per cent of the population have received their first dose.

