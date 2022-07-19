Melisizwe Brothers brings Gold Mind music programme to SVG

Entornointeligente.com /

The Melisizwe Brothers (TBM), a family band with Vincentian roots, will host «TMB Gold Mind Caribbean SVG 2022», a month of activities that focuses on youth empowerment, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in August.

The events will included two 5k family walk and run events, a hike, a one-week intensive music camp, a marine tour, Gold Mind Youth Symposium and a community concert in Union Island. It climaxes with a Gold Mind concert/gala at Coconut grove.

For the past 10 years, the Melisizwe Brothers are a family band with Vincentian roots, who, have inspired persons around the world through their music.

The melisizwe brothers have already acquired quite an impressive list of accomplishments. Some of their most notable achievements include a guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show in December 2016.

They were winners on Show time at Apollo with Steve Harvey December 2017, made a guest appearance on Steve TV in December 2017, performed at Time Square New Year’s Eve on Fox TV in December 2017, Little Big Shots UK in March 2018, America’s Got Talent Season 13 in April 2018, lead vocals on Netflix Series Motown Magic and winners of Americas Most musical family 2019.

«This month of activities promises to be one that will inspire and equip our young people to go after their dreams. We are certain that these events will add great value to our communities,» a press release said.

Please note that all proceeds will go to the Gold Mind foundation SVG.

List of activities for TMB Gold Mind Caribbean SVG 2022

Saturday Aug. 6 — Mespo/Belmont

Family 5K Fun Run/Walk — 3 p.m.

Aug. 9 — youth symposium — Bequia

Aug. 12 – Union Island

5k Marine Tour — 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon

Youth symposium 3 – 5 p.m.

Aug. 13 — Union Island

Family 5k fun run/walk 7 a.m.

Community concert — 5 p.m.

Aug. 15 – 19 — Belmont

TMB Music Camp — 8 a.m.

Aug. 21

TMB GOLD MIND Concert/Gala — Coconut Grove — 6:30 p.m.

