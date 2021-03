UK COVID-19 Variant Will Become Dominant In The US By Early April, Says CDC

Entornointeligente.com / Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the UK variant of COVID-19 will be dominant in the US by end of March or early April. Speaking during a White House briefing on Monday, Dr. Walensky said the CDC current models are projecting that the more contagious variant will be the dominant strain. According to data from the CDC on Sunday, at least 4,858 cases of coronavirus variants first spotted in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the United States. However, CDC says this does not represent the total number of such cases circulating in the US, but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples.

