‘Mek It Work’ providing a platform for all creatives

Monday nights are becoming synonymous with fun and entertainment thanks to Mek It Work , a talent showcase hosted by two of Jamaica’s finest creatives, Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley and Everaldo ‘Evie’ Creary.

The show premièred in April on Johnny Live Productions’ YouTube channel, where folks can catch up on the current season’s seven episodes. Daley said the show was conceptualised after he recognised a need for a space which provides a platform for all creatives regardless of the genre.

«Then I went to look for Evie and I was reasoning with him and saying ‘it would be nice’ because Evie is such an eclectic performer. I asked if he’d be interested and he said, ‘Right now, after COVID, anything we can do to revive the industry and give creatives an avenue to express themselves is good’.»

Presented by Johnny Live Productions and Film Tech Productions, the show unfolds at Johnny’s Place, Daley’s creative hub at 35 Dunrobin Avenue, Kingston 10. It has featured acts including poets Sammie Rae, Simone ‘Fruit Tree’ Dewar and Marion Maragh, comedian Allan D’Entertainer, adventurer Maleek Powell, and artistes Mackeehan and Swashii.

«It’s been improving. I’ve seen more people interested and coming onboard.»

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

