Williams becomes GraceKennedy ambassador

GraceKennedy has announced sprinter Briana Williams as its new ambassador. Williams, the reigning World Athletics Under-20 100m and 200m champion, signed a three-year contract with the brand on Wednesday "Being a GraceKennedy ambassador means so much to me," she said. "I'm so blessed and so happy to be a part of this wonderful family "Ever since I could cook up something, or started to cook, I'd always use Grace products so I could feel like I'm in Jamaica. But it's a dream come true to represent Grace Foods and I couldn't be any happier." GraceKennedy Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wehby says Williams, 18 years old, was chosen because the company felt her character fits the brand's image "We have been watching Briana's performances for some time now, and easily concluded that she would be a great addition to GraceKennedy," he said. "Her talent, discipline and focus are beyond impressive, especially at such an early stage in her career. "Briana's passion, determination, and resilience is something special, and we're proud to welcome her to the GraceKennedy family." Olympic and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whom Williams has said is her idol, is also a GraceKennedy brand ambassador

