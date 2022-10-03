Medical experts from Colombia to present at Oncology and Hematology Congress

Entornointeligente.com /

Doc­tors and spe­cial­ists from six of the most rec­og­nized hos­pi­tals in Colom­bia will present at the Caribbean As­so­ci­a­tion for On­col­o­gy and Hema­tol­ogy Con­gress that takes place in Trinidad.

The del­e­ga­tion will present med­ical suc­cess cas­es, and health tech­nol­o­gy ex­per­tise, to com­ple­ment and con­tribute to the med­ical sec­tor in the Caribbean is­lands.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from PRO­COLOM­BIA:

Mem­bers of six of the most rec­og­nized hos­pi­tals of Colom­bia will par­tic­i­pate, this week­end, in the Caribbean As­so­ci­a­tion for On­col­o­gy and Hema­tol­ogy Con­gress that would take place in Trinidad. «We are very ex­cit­ed with the at­ten­dance of doc­tors and spe­cial­ist of six rec­og­nized hos­pi­tals of Colom­bia, from dif­fer­ent cities such as Bo­gotá, Cali, Medellin, Bu­cara­man­ga, and Carta­ge­na, to the An­nu­al Caribbean Or­tho­pe­dic Con­gress in Bar­ba­dos.

It´s a very im­por­tant event to show Colom­bian health ser­vices op­por­tu­ni­ties, ex­change ex­pe­ri­ences, and strength re­la­tions be­tween doc­tors from all the con­ti­nent», ex­plained by En­rique Stella­bat­ti, Pro­Colom­bia Caribbean Di­rec­tor.

Doc­tors and spe­cial­ists from Fun­dación San­ta Fe de Bo­go­ta, Fun­dación Car­dio­vas­cu­lar de Colom­bia, Clíni­ca Im­bana­co, Fun­dación Valle de Lili, Inser, and Ser­e­na del Mar will par­tic­i­pate in dif­fer­ent con­fer­ences and med­ical pan­els.

These is the fourth time that a sig­nif­i­cant del­e­ga­tion of Colom­bia par­tic­i­pates in this im­por­tant con­gress, to present med­ical suc­cess­ful cas­es, health tech­nol­o­gy ex­per­tise, to com­ple­ment and con­tribute to the med­ical sec­tor in the Caribbean is­lands.

«Colom­bia is ranked in 2nd place in Latin Amer­i­ca and the 5th in the World with the best cost af­ford­abil­i­ty, ac­cord­ing to the da­ta from Rank­ing Med­ical Tourism, and is rec­og­nized as a lead­ing coun­try in the pro­vi­sion of health ser­vices in some spe­cial­ties such as or­tho­pe­dic, fer­til­i­ty, on­col­o­gy, car­di­ol­o­gy, bariatric surgery, and ex­ec­u­tive med­ical check­ups», ac­cord­ing to En­rique Stella­bat­ti.

Par­tic­u­lar­ly with the Eng­lish and Dutch Caribbean, Colom­bia, has start­ed to pro­vide health ser­vices to pub­lic and pri­vate in­sti­tu­tions to Aru­ba & Cu­raçao, Trinidad, Suri­name, Bar­ba­dos and Grena­da, among oth­er small Caribbean is­lands, which proves that is a grow­ing mar­ket in the re­gion and be­yond.

In Colom­bia, the health sec­tor has be­come a bench­mark for the re­gion. The Hos­pi­tal Net­work in Colom­bia is strong, with high ca­pac­i­ty and qual­i­ty. But most im­por­tant­ly, 5 of the 25 main hos­pi­tals, have been grant­ed the joint com­mis­sion in­ter­na­tion­al ac­cred­i­ta­tion. This cer­ti­fi­ca­tion is al­so grant­ed to the high­est stan­dard, spe­cial­ist hos­pi­tals in the USA. Pro­Colom­bia, the gov­ern­ment agency in charge of pro­mot­ing ex­ports, tourism, and for­eign in­vest­ment, has been an al­ly in the pro­mo­tion of health ser­vices, to com­ple­ment the re­gion­al of­fer, and a part­ner for doc­tors, in­sur­ance com­pa­nies and hos­pi­tals in the Caribbean re­gion.

