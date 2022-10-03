Medical experts from Colombia to present at Oncology and Hematology Congress

Doctors and specialists from six of the most recognized hospitals in Colombia will present at the Caribbean Association for Oncology and Hematology Congress that takes place in Trinidad.
The delegation will present medical success cases, and health technology expertise, to complement and contribute to the medical sector in the Caribbean islands.
The following is a press release from PROCOLOMBIA:
Members of six of the most recognized hospitals of Colombia will participate, this weekend, in the Caribbean Association for Oncology and Hematology Congress that would take place in Trinidad. «We are very excited with the attendance of doctors and specialist of six recognized hospitals of Colombia, from different cities such as Bogotá, Cali, Medellin, Bucaramanga, and Cartagena, to the Annual Caribbean Orthopedic Congress in Barbados.
It´s a very important event to show Colombian health services opportunities, exchange experiences, and strength relations between doctors from all the continent», explained by Enrique Stellabatti, ProColombia Caribbean Director.
Doctors and specialists from Fundación Santa Fe de Bogota, Fundación Cardiovascular de Colombia, Clínica Imbanaco, Fundación Valle de Lili, Inser, and Serena del Mar will participate in different conferences and medical panels.
These is the fourth time that a significant delegation of Colombia participates in this important congress, to present medical successful cases, health technology expertise, to complement and contribute to the medical sector in the Caribbean islands.
«Colombia is ranked in 2nd place in Latin America and the 5th in the World with the best cost affordability, according to the data from Ranking Medical Tourism, and is recognized as a leading country in the provision of health services in some specialties such as orthopedic, fertility, oncology, cardiology, bariatric surgery, and executive medical checkups», according to Enrique Stellabatti.
Particularly with the English and Dutch Caribbean, Colombia, has started to provide health services to public and private institutions to Aruba & Curaçao, Trinidad, Suriname, Barbados and Grenada, among other small Caribbean islands, which proves that is a growing market in the region and beyond.
In Colombia, the health sector has become a benchmark for the region. The Hospital Network in Colombia is strong, with high capacity and quality. But most importantly, 5 of the 25 main hospitals, have been granted the joint commission international accreditation. This certification is also granted to the highest standard, specialist hospitals in the USA. ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting exports, tourism, and foreign investment, has been an ally in the promotion of health services, to complement the regional offer, and a partner for doctors, insurance companies and hospitals in the Caribbean region.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian