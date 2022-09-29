Medical certificate reveals Queen died of old age

The medical certificate that outlines the death of Queen Elizabeth II has shown that she died of ‘old age’.
The certificate was released today.
The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday September 8 at 3.10pm – before all of her children and grandchildren could get to her bedside and more than three hours before the public was informed.
The death certificate, released by National Records of Scotland this afternoon, cites the Queen as dying of ‘old age’ – the same stated cause of death as Prince Philip’s in April 2021.
The informant of Her Majesty’s death was the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne.
The 3.10pm time of death on the historic document, which gives the monarch’s occupation as ‘Her Majesty The Queen’, reveals that King Charles and his only sister were by their mother’s side when she died in Aberdeenshire three weeks ago today.
It has also confirmed what was suspected on that tragic day, that most of the Queen’s children and grandchildren tried in vain to be with her during the late monarch’s last hours.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex, were in the air when the Queen passed away.
They had been racing to Balmoral took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, landing an hour later.
Prince Harry was not on the plane with his brother and had to make his own journey to Scotland on a jet from Luton, taking off after his grandmother had died.
He landed in Aberdeen at 6.46 pm, 16 minutes after the Palace made its announcement, and then arrived at Balmoral at 7.52 pm, almost five hours after she died.
It is still unclear exactly when Harry was told, but a spokesman for the King stressed recently: ‘The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.’
