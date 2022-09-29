Medical certificate reveals Queen died of old age

Entornointeligente.com /

The med­ical cer­tifi­cate that out­lines the death of Queen Eliz­a­beth II has shown that she died of ‘old age’.

The cer­tifi­cate was re­leased to­day.

The 96-year-old monarch died at Bal­moral Cas­tle on Thurs­day Sep­tem­ber 8 at 3.10pm – be­fore all of her chil­dren and grand­chil­dren could get to her bed­side and more than three hours be­fore the pub­lic was in­formed.

The death cer­tifi­cate, re­leased by Na­tion­al Records of Scot­land this af­ter­noon, cites the Queen as dy­ing of ‘old age’ – the same stat­ed cause of death as Prince Philip’s in April 2021.

The in­for­mant of Her Majesty’s death was the Princess Roy­al, Queen Eliz­a­beth II’s daugh­ter Princess Anne.

The 3.10pm time of death on the his­toric doc­u­ment, which gives the monarch’s oc­cu­pa­tion as ‘Her Majesty The Queen’, re­veals that King Charles and his on­ly sis­ter were by their moth­er’s side when she died in Ab­erdeen­shire three weeks ago to­day.

It has al­so con­firmed what was sus­pect­ed on that trag­ic day, that most of the Queen’s chil­dren and grand­chil­dren tried in vain to be with her dur­ing the late monarch’s last hours.

Prince William, Prince An­drew, Prince Ed­ward and his wife, So­phie Count­ess of Wes­sex, were in the air when the Queen passed away.

They had been rac­ing to Bal­moral took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruis­lip, west Lon­don, at 2.39pm, land­ing an hour lat­er.

Prince Har­ry was not on the plane with his broth­er and had to make his own jour­ney to Scot­land on a jet from Lu­ton, tak­ing off af­ter his grand­moth­er had died.

He land­ed in Ab­erdeen at 6.46 pm, 16 min­utes af­ter the Palace made its an­nounce­ment, and then ar­rived at Bal­moral at 7.52 pm, al­most five hours af­ter she died.

It is still un­clear ex­act­ly when Har­ry was told, but a spokesman for the King stressed re­cent­ly: ‘The pub­lic was on­ly in­formed af­ter every fam­i­ly mem­ber had been in­formed.’

