Media fraternity mourns death of Joel Nanton

The local media fraternity is mourning the death of former journalist Joel Nanton, 47.
He died peacefully at his home at 6 pm on Saturday after a four-year battle with cancer.
In a statement, the Media Association said, «his loss strikes the fraternity deep, as we lose his valuable role in teaching and coaching students of journalism at the Ken Gordon School of Journalism.»
He started his career at the Newsday in 1994 under Therese Mills when the newspaper was a year old and later moved to the Express where he served as a crime reporter initially and then as a business reporter, later becoming the paper’s Business Editor, in a career that spanned over 10 years.
Joel’s last contribution to the media fraternity was as the chair at the Department of Journalism and Media at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago’s Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication.
Clarinda Jack, Dean, Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies College of Science, Technology & Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) credited Joel for his critical role in founding the journalism academia at the organisation.
«He was instrumental in laying the foundation for journalism at COSTAATT, and in the education of many practising journalists across the media landscape. He forged lasting relationships with media houses, MATT and the TTPBA on behalf of the Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies and ensured that students had hands-on, real-world work experience through their internships,» she said.
«A God fearing man, he taught us all the lesson of the power of faith and never surrendering in the face of adversity. He has touched the lives of his colleagues and students at COSTAATT forever. We are all the better for having had him as part of our team. Thank you, Joel, for being a sincere friend and colleague.»
His brother, Sampson Nanton is the Lead Editor Content of this newspaper and expressed his pride in his brother’s accomplishments and teachings.
«I am very happy to know that he touched so many people in a positive way, both through his contribution as a practising journalist and later as a lecturer and department head. I, for one, never stopped learning from him. In the simplest conversations about journalism, he would give a depth of knowledge through his experiences. He was one of many who bridged the gap between the senior heads like Keith Smith, Sunity Maharaj and John Babb, and the younger ones coming into the field at the time—many of whom are now seniors themselves today—passing on what they learnt to ensure that the profession continued at a high standard,» he said.
«Many others today are journalists who started off as interns from his COSTAATT classes and were kept on because of the knowledge and skills they had already learnt there. The best of all advice he gave came from his heart though. He was just as humble, genuine and self-less in the worst of times as he was in the best of times – just simply a great person, which is what made him so loved.»
Lasana Liburd, the managing director and chief editor at Wired868.com, met Joel in Form One at St Mary’s College and remained friends since.
«One time, Joel and I were at the same press conference and, on my way back to the office, I realised I screwed up my recording of the event. We were at rival newspapers at the time, but Joel allowed me to transcribe from his notes! What a friend!» he remembered.
«Not that he let me forget it. Just as he teased me for years about waking up at 2 am to find me still playing his Nintendo Duck Hunt game, back in form two—a period when we would both spend a week at each other’s home during the school holidays.»
Joel was married to Hollene Nanton and the father of three children.
