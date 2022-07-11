Media fraternity mourns death of Joel Nanton

Entornointeligente.com /

The lo­cal me­dia fra­ter­ni­ty is mourn­ing the death of for­mer jour­nal­ist Joel Nan­ton, 47.

He died peace­ful­ly at his home at 6 pm on Sat­ur­day af­ter a four-year bat­tle with can­cer.

In a state­ment, the Me­dia As­so­ci­a­tion said, «his loss strikes the fra­ter­ni­ty deep, as we lose his valu­able role in teach­ing and coach­ing stu­dents of jour­nal­ism at the Ken Gor­don School of Jour­nal­ism.»

He start­ed his ca­reer at the News­day in 1994 un­der Therese Mills when the news­pa­per was a year old and lat­er moved to the Ex­press where he served as a crime re­porter ini­tial­ly and then as a busi­ness re­porter, lat­er be­com­ing the pa­per’s Busi­ness Ed­i­tor, in a ca­reer that spanned over 10 years.

Joel’s last con­tri­bu­tion to the me­dia fra­ter­ni­ty was as the chair at the De­part­ment of Jour­nal­ism and Me­dia at the Col­lege of Sci­ence, Tech­nol­o­gy and Ap­plied Arts of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Ken Gor­don School of Jour­nal­ism and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion.

Clarin­da Jack, Dean, Ken Gor­don School of Jour­nal­ism and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Stud­ies Col­lege of Sci­ence, Tech­nol­o­gy & Ap­plied Arts of Trinidad and To­ba­go (COSTAATT) cred­it­ed Joel for his crit­i­cal role in found­ing the jour­nal­ism acad­e­mia at the or­gan­i­sa­tion.

«He was in­stru­men­tal in lay­ing the foun­da­tion for jour­nal­ism at COSTAATT, and in the ed­u­ca­tion of many prac­tis­ing jour­nal­ists across the me­dia land­scape. He forged last­ing re­la­tion­ships with me­dia hous­es, MATT and the TTP­BA on be­half of the Ken Gor­don School of Jour­nal­ism and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Stud­ies and en­sured that stu­dents had hands-on, re­al-world work ex­pe­ri­ence through their in­tern­ships,» she said.

«A God fear­ing man, he taught us all the les­son of the pow­er of faith and nev­er sur­ren­der­ing in the face of ad­ver­si­ty. He has touched the lives of his col­leagues and stu­dents at COSTAATT for­ev­er. We are all the bet­ter for hav­ing had him as part of our team. Thank you, Joel, for be­ing a sin­cere friend and col­league.»

His broth­er, Samp­son Nan­ton is the Lead Ed­i­tor Con­tent of this news­pa­per and ex­pressed his pride in his broth­er’s ac­com­plish­ments and teach­ings.

«I am very hap­py to know that he touched so many peo­ple in a pos­i­tive way, both through his con­tri­bu­tion as a prac­tis­ing jour­nal­ist and lat­er as a lec­tur­er and de­part­ment head. I, for one, nev­er stopped learn­ing from him. In the sim­plest con­ver­sa­tions about jour­nal­ism, he would give a depth of knowl­edge through his ex­pe­ri­ences. He was one of many who bridged the gap be­tween the se­nior heads like Kei­th Smith, Suni­ty Ma­haraj and John Babb, and the younger ones com­ing in­to the field at the time—many of whom are now se­niors them­selves to­day—pass­ing on what they learnt to en­sure that the pro­fes­sion con­tin­ued at a high stan­dard,» he said.

«Many oth­ers to­day are jour­nal­ists who start­ed off as in­terns from his COSTAATT class­es and were kept on be­cause of the knowl­edge and skills they had al­ready learnt there. The best of all ad­vice he gave came from his heart though. He was just as hum­ble, gen­uine and self-less in the worst of times as he was in the best of times – just sim­ply a great per­son, which is what made him so loved.»

Lasana Liburd, the man­ag­ing di­rec­tor and chief ed­i­tor at Wired868.com, met Joel in Form One at St Mary’s Col­lege and re­mained friends since.

«One time, Joel and I were at the same press con­fer­ence and, on my way back to the of­fice, I re­alised I screwed up my record­ing of the event. We were at ri­val news­pa­pers at the time, but Joel al­lowed me to tran­scribe from his notes! What a friend!» he re­mem­bered.

«Not that he let me for­get it. Just as he teased me for years about wak­ing up at 2 am to find me still play­ing his Nin­ten­do Duck Hunt game, back in form two—a pe­ri­od when we would both spend a week at each oth­er’s home dur­ing the school hol­i­days.»

Joel was mar­ried to Hol­lene Nan­ton and the fa­ther of three chil­dren.

