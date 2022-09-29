Media Boss Calls For More Gov’t Support To Facilitate Digital Switchover

Entornointeligente.com /

Local media stakeholders are calling for greater support from the government for the effective implementation of the mandatory television digital switchover. In January, Jamaica became the third country in the world to implement digital, over-the-air television, also dubbed NextGen TV or ATSC 3.0. Television Jamaica, which is part of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, is the only broadcast house in the region already transmitting digital signals on the ATSC 3.0 platform, with two towers. But there is still some way to go before the full implementation of the necessary infrastructure throughout the country, and RJRGLEANER Group CEO Gary Allen has suggested that cutting some taxes for the digital equipment needed by consumers could help more Jamaicans make the switch. At the Group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Allen called for the government to remove import duties and general consumption tax (GCT) on equipment such as television sets, set-top boxes, antenna systems and related items to facilitate people making the switch from analog to the ATSC 3.0 platform. Mr. Allen said the technology can be used in providing educational programmes to PATH students via a set-top box and a TV set, and could also be used in government offices. In addition, he suggested the new paradigm presents value-added opportunities for Jamaica. He said the government should create an enabling environment for the country to become a producer of some of the ATSC 3.0 equipment. The RJRGLEANER Group is spending more than $1 billion on the government mandated digital transition.

