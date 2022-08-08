Medal glory for T&T at Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was among those sending congratulations to this country’s 4×400 men’s relay team that competed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday.
The team comprising Jereem Richards, fresh off his 200 metres gold medal on Saturday, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedeno powered through from lane eight to victory and a gold medal.
For the race, St Hillaire ran the first leg with Guevara on the second leg as he maintained the lead given to him by St Hillaire. Cedeno held on to pass the baton to Richards who anchored the team to victory in a time of 3.01.29.
Botswana was second in 3.01.85 and Kenya third in 3.02.41.
Earlier in the day yesterday, the team comprising Kion Benjamin, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr and Kyle Greaux nabbed silver for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4×100 metres final.
The race was won by England in a time of 38.35.
Trinidad and Tobago, running in Lane 5, clocked 38.70.
Nigeria was third in 38.81.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took to his Facebook page to send congratulations.
So, too, did Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe who congratulated the relay teams on their «outstanding performances.»
On Saturday, Minister Cudjoe on her social media page said «winning is wonderful» as she reminded the nation that the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s 2017-2027 Reward and Incentives Framework rewards $250,000 to each individual athlete who wins a gold medal at the Commonwealth games, $125,000 for silver and $62,500 for bronze.
The Commonwealth Games ends today with the closing ceremony.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian