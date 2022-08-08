Medal glory for T&T at Commonwealth Games

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley was among those send­ing con­grat­u­la­tions to this coun­try’s 4×400 men’s re­lay team that com­pet­ed at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land, yes­ter­day.

The team com­pris­ing Jereem Richards, fresh off his 200 me­tres gold medal on Sat­ur­day, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Gue­vara and Machel Ce­de­no pow­ered through from lane eight to vic­to­ry and a gold medal.

For the race, St Hillaire ran the first leg with Gue­vara on the sec­ond leg as he main­tained the lead giv­en to him by St Hillaire. Ce­de­no held on to pass the ba­ton to Richards who an­chored the team to vic­to­ry in a time of 3.01.29.

Botswana was sec­ond in 3.01.85 and Kenya third in 3.02.41.

Ear­li­er in the day yes­ter­day, the team com­pris­ing Kion Ben­jamin, Jerod El­cock, Er­ic Har­ri­son Jr and Kyle Greaux nabbed sil­ver for Trinidad and To­ba­go in the men’s 4×100 me­tres fi­nal.

The race was won by Eng­land in a time of 38.35.

Trinidad and To­ba­go, run­ning in Lane 5, clocked 38.70.

Nige­ria was third in 38.81.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley took to his Face­book page to send con­grat­u­la­tions.

So, too, did Min­is­ter of Sport Sham­fa Cud­joe who con­grat­u­lat­ed the re­lay teams on their «out­stand­ing per­for­mances.»

On Sat­ur­day, Min­is­ter Cud­joe on her so­cial me­dia page said «win­ning is won­der­ful» as she re­mind­ed the na­tion that the Min­istry of Sport and Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment’s 2017-2027 Re­ward and In­cen­tives Frame­work re­wards $250,000 to each in­di­vid­ual ath­lete who wins a gold medal at the Com­mon­wealth games, $125,000 for sil­ver and $62,500 for bronze.

The Com­mon­wealth Games ends to­day with the clos­ing cer­e­mo­ny.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com