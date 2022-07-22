Mechanic gunned down in Princes Town

SASCHA WILSON
A Princes Town mechanic was gunned down at his home in the presence of his wife on Thursday.
Vishnu Rahim was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility but succumbed to his injuries.
Police said Rahim, 54, was at home in a hammock with his wife who was standing next to him.
Around 3:10 pm, reports are a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up and a man wearing a multi-coloured hoodie emerged from the back seat and approached Rahim.
Holding a gun, the man reportedly ordered Rahim not to run or move. He then fired several shots at him.
Accompanied by Rahim’s wife and two children, a resident transported the victim in his private vehicle to the health facility. He died from his injuries.
Officers of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
