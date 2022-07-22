Mechanic gunned down in Princes Town

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A Princes Town me­chan­ic was gunned down at his home in the pres­ence of his wife on Thurs­day.

Vish­nu Rahim was tak­en to the Princes Town Health Fa­cil­i­ty but suc­cumbed to his in­juries.

Po­lice said Rahim, 54, was at home in a ham­mock with his wife who was stand­ing next to him.

Around 3:10 pm, re­ports are a sil­ver Nis­san Ti­i­da pulled up and a man wear­ing a mul­ti-coloured hood­ie emerged from the back seat and ap­proached Rahim.

Hold­ing a gun, the man re­port­ed­ly or­dered Rahim not to run or move. He then fired sev­er­al shots at him.

Ac­com­pa­nied by Rahim’s wife and two chil­dren, a res­i­dent trans­port­ed the vic­tim in his pri­vate ve­hi­cle to the health fa­cil­i­ty. He died from his in­juries.

Of­fi­cers of Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

