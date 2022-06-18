McLeod: Take care of yourself first

Entornointeligente.com /

Former World and Olympic champion Omar McLeod says he was not in the proper frame of mind or physical readiness to compete in Thursday’s Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway.

McLeod was scheduled to face American Devon Allen in the men’s 110 metres hurdles but did not face the starter in his what was supposed to be his final meet before next weekend’s National Senior Championships.

In an Instagram post yesterday, McLeod said he was not mentally ready to compete as he was dealing with a death in his family.

«As athletes, being able to compartmentalise is very important and something that we must master in order to be at the highest level. Yesterday I just couldn’t do that . I wasn’t strong enough this time around and that’s OK,» McLeod said. «Not being able to be at my little cousin’s funeral plagued my mind as I was feeling so much guilt that it messed with my sleep on top of dealing with jet lag and so I just simply did not trust myself enough to go out there and compete under the mental state.»

McLeod went further to say that he was not being able to respond physically in his preparations and with the National Trials just days away, he decided to withdraw from the meet.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com