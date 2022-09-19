Mayor: Motorcycles the way to get through congestion in Chaguanas

Entornointeligente.com /

Mo­tor­cy­cles may solve the traf­fic con­ges­tion plagu­ing Ch­agua­nas.

This was the view ex­pressed by may­or Faaiq Mo­hammed at the open­ing of the Hero Mo­to­corp Mo­tor­cy­cle Flag­ship Store, in En­ter­prise, Ch­agua­nas.

Mo­hammed said many cities around the world re­ly on mo­tor­cy­cles to solve ur­ban trans­porta­tion prob­lems.

He said he too may have to take ad­van­tage of the free rid­ing lessons of­fered by Hero as he is con­tem­plat­ing get­ting a mo­tor­cy­cle to nav­i­gate through the busy cen­tral Bor­ough.

Mo­hammed said he was pleased that Hero chose to in­vest in Ch­agua­nas and es­pe­cial­ly in the com­mu­ni­ty of En­ter­prise, along the South­ern Main Road.

Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor of Rose Ram­di­al Au­to Sales Damien Richards, who has the dis­tri­b­u­tion rights for Hero in the Eng­lish speak­ing Caribbean, said with gas prices pre­dict­ed to in­crease once again, more peo­ple were turn­ing to mo­tor­cy­cles.

Richards said sales have been on the up­swing in the past four years since Hero start­ed op­er­a­tions in T&T.

He said more mo­tor­cy­cles are be­ing pur­chased by com­pa­nies for de­liv­er­ies since the on­set of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

Richards said the com­pa­ny has a con­tract with Pres­tige Hold­ing and is ex­pect­ing one with TTPost.

He said Hero has been a spon­sor of the CPL crick­et since 2015. He said dur­ing the tour­na­ment in­ter­ests in the mo­tor­cy­cles usu­al­ly pick up.

Joshua Da Sil­va and Kea­cy Car­ty, of the St Kitts Pa­tri­ots, and Shaaron Lewis of Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers were al­so on hand for the launch.

Da Sil­va told Guardian Me­dia that the Pa­tri­ots were pick­ing up some mo­men­tum dur­ing the tour­na­ment.

He said, «Hope­ful­ly we could go all the way and pick up some mo­men­tum in the back end and win the tour­na­ment.»

Da Sil­va said fans of the CPL are al­so very hap­py to be out on the stands to sup­port the teams.

Lewis, the left arm medi­um fast bowler, of the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, said his per­son­al per­for­mance was «pret­ty well.»

