Mayor: Motorcycles the way to get through congestion in Chaguanas

Shastri Boodan
Motorcycles may solve the traffic congestion plaguing Chaguanas.
This was the view expressed by mayor Faaiq Mohammed at the opening of the Hero Motocorp Motorcycle Flagship Store, in Enterprise, Chaguanas.
Mohammed said many cities around the world rely on motorcycles to solve urban transportation problems.
He said he too may have to take advantage of the free riding lessons offered by Hero as he is contemplating getting a motorcycle to navigate through the busy central Borough.
Mohammed said he was pleased that Hero chose to invest in Chaguanas and especially in the community of Enterprise, along the Southern Main Road.
Managing Director of Rose Ramdial Auto Sales Damien Richards, who has the distribution rights for Hero in the English speaking Caribbean, said with gas prices predicted to increase once again, more people were turning to motorcycles.
Richards said sales have been on the upswing in the past four years since Hero started operations in T&T.
He said more motorcycles are being purchased by companies for deliveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richards said the company has a contract with Prestige Holding and is expecting one with TTPost.
He said Hero has been a sponsor of the CPL cricket since 2015. He said during the tournament interests in the motorcycles usually pick up.
Joshua Da Silva and Keacy Carty, of the St Kitts Patriots, and Shaaron Lewis of Trinbago Knight Riders were also on hand for the launch.
Da Silva told Guardian Media that the Patriots were picking up some momentum during the tournament.
He said, «Hopefully we could go all the way and pick up some momentum in the back end and win the tournament.»
Da Silva said fans of the CPL are also very happy to be out on the stands to support the teams.
Lewis, the left arm medium fast bowler, of the Trinbago Knight Riders, said his personal performance was «pretty well.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian