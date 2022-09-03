Mayers fireworks ensure Royals winning start

Entornointeligente.com /

BAS­SETERRE, St Kitts, – Kyle May­ers’s rapid half-cen­tu­ry un­der­lined Bar­ba­dos Roy­als’ win­ning start to their Men’s Caribbean Pre­mier League cam­paign, eas­i­ly brush­ing aside St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots by sev­en wick­ets on Thurs­day.

Chas­ing 150 in a con­test at Warn­er Park re­duced to 17 overs per side due to rain, Roy­als nev­er wa­vered as they eas­i­ly reached their tar­get with 11 balls to spare, the left-hand­ed May­ers top-scor­ing with 73 from 46 de­liv­er­ies.

Rah­keem Corn­wall added a brisk 39 from 25 balls to en­sure Roy­als turned the page on a poor 2021 cam­paign when they lost their first two out­ings – in­clud­ing the sec­ond to Pa­tri­ots – and fin­ished last with three wins from ten games.

In-form open­er An­dre Fletch­er had ear­li­er giv­en Pa­tri­ots a fight­ing chance, ham­mer­ing 81 from 55 balls to pro­pel the de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons up to 149 for eight from their quo­ta of overs.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, how­ev­er, he was the on­ly one to pass 20, seam­ers Ja­son Hold­er (2-21) and Ra­mon Sim­monds (2-28) mak­ing key strikes to keep the Pa­tri­ots progress in check.

«It’s a lot of hard work that goes in­to win­ning but I think cred­it to the boys, they bowled ex­cep­tion­al­ly well I thought,» said Roy­als cap­tain David Miller.

«There were a cou­ple of big overs but they man­aged to pull it back. [There was] great field­ing, we took our catch­es and ob­vi­ous­ly the bat­ting was ex­cep­tion­al.»

He added: «The pow­er-play was pret­ty im­por­tant and the guys came out beau­ti­ful­ly. We al­ways knew with the wind and the small­er bound­aries, we were in [with] a good chance.»

The de­feat for Pa­tri­ots was their sec­ond in as many nights fol­low­ing their open­ing loss at the hands of Ja­maica Tallawahs on Wednes­day.

«It’s just a mat­ter of click­ing and putting on a bet­ter all-round dis­play,» said cap­tain Dwayne Bra­vo.

«Well played to the Roy­als – they played very well. Kyle May­ers and big Jim­bo (Corn­wall), they put us un­der pres­sure in the pow­er-play.

«We need­ed to pick up wick­ets in the pow­er-play – that didn’t hap­pen so cred­it to them.»

Fletch­er led the charge for the home side af­ter they were sent in, lash­ing 11 fours and a six. He put on 57 for the first wick­et with Joshua Da Sil­va (19) but they were the on­ly ones to reach dou­ble fig­ures as Pa­tri­ots lost their last five wick­ets for 21 runs in the space of 17 balls.

May­ers and Corn­wall then led a bru­tal as­sault, post­ing 66 off 38 balls for the first wick­et. While May­ers crunched half-dozen fours and four six­es, Corn­wall count­ed three fours and as many six­es be­fore be­com­ing the first ca­su­al­ty in the eighth over.

There was no col­lapse for Roy­als, how­ev­er, as May­ers added a fur­ther 60 for the sec­ond wick­et with South African Corbin Bosch (10) to put his side in sight of vic­to­ry.

BRIEF SCORES

Bar­ba­dos Roy­als 150/3 (May­ers 73, Corn­wall 39; Bra­vo 2/33, Pre­to­rius 1/18) beat St Kitts & Nevis Pa­tri­ots 149/8 (Fletch­er 81, Da Sil­va 19; Hold­er 2/21, Sim­monds 2/28) by 7 wick­ets.

(CMC)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com