Mayaro mother, two sons reported missing

Po­lice are seek­ing the pub­lic’s as­sis­tance in lo­cat­ing a 28-year-old Ma­yaro woman and her two chil­dren.

Ri­ann Richards, a house­wife, of New­lands Vil­lage, Guayagua­yare, and her chil­dren, 11-year-old Za­ck­ry Smith and one-year-old Za­yne John, were re­port­ed miss­ing on Thurs­day morn­ing.

Richards’ com­mon law hus­band Ko­ro John went to the Ma­yaro Po­lice Sta­tion af­ter Richards failed to re­turn home with the chil­dren on Wednes­day and calls to her cell­phone went to voice mail.

John told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day that Richards left home with the chil­dren around 6 am to go to the Mt Hope Women’s Clin­ic. She mes­saged him around 9 am stat­ing that they all ar­rived safe­ly.

How­ev­er, he said when he called her around mid­day the call went straight to voice mail and since then he has not heard from her.

John said while their re­la­tion­ship has had its «ups and downs,» for the past month they had no ar­gu­ments. How­ev­er, he said Richards and Za­ck­ry’s pass­ports are miss­ing, as was Za­yne’s birth pa­per.

John said he has been so wor­ried about the safe­ty of his com­mon-law wife and the chil­dren that he has not been able to sleep or eat prop­er­ly.

«I have no ap­petite. It is frus­trat­ing. I don’t know how to ex­plain how I feel­ing. I can­not catch my­self.»

John ap­pealed to Richards to con­tact him so he would at least know she and the chil­dren are safe. He al­so ap­pealed to any­one with in­for­ma­tion on their where­abouts to come for­ward.

Guardian Me­dia al­so spoke briefly on the phone with Richards’ fa­ther Derek, who said she (Richards) called her moth­er who lives in Cana­da from a blocked num­ber on Thurs­day. While he be­lieves his daugh­ter and grand­chil­dren are safe, he said he did not know their lo­ca­tion.

The Hunters’ Search and Res­cue Team has reached out to the fam­i­ly. They have al­so post­ed a miss­ing per­son’s fly­er ask­ing any­one with in­for­ma­tion to con­tact them at 475-4350 or 320-1167.

The po­lice are al­so re­quest­ing those with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of the moth­er and her two chil­dren to con­tact the Ma­yaro Po­lice Sta­tion at 630-4333, 555, 999, 800 TIPS, any po­lice sta­tion or via the TTPS App.

