Mayaro mother, two sons reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old Mayaro woman and her two children.
Riann Richards, a housewife, of Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, and her children, 11-year-old Zackry Smith and one-year-old Zayne John, were reported missing on Thursday morning.
Richards’ common law husband Koro John went to the Mayaro Police Station after Richards failed to return home with the children on Wednesday and calls to her cellphone went to voice mail.
John told Guardian Media yesterday that Richards left home with the children around 6 am to go to the Mt Hope Women’s Clinic. She messaged him around 9 am stating that they all arrived safely.
However, he said when he called her around midday the call went straight to voice mail and since then he has not heard from her.
John said while their relationship has had its «ups and downs,» for the past month they had no arguments. However, he said Richards and Zackry’s passports are missing, as was Zayne’s birth paper.
John said he has been so worried about the safety of his common-law wife and the children that he has not been able to sleep or eat properly.
«I have no appetite. It is frustrating. I don’t know how to explain how I feeling. I cannot catch myself.»
John appealed to Richards to contact him so he would at least know she and the children are safe. He also appealed to anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.
Guardian Media also spoke briefly on the phone with Richards’ father Derek, who said she (Richards) called her mother who lives in Canada from a blocked number on Thursday. While he believes his daughter and grandchildren are safe, he said he did not know their location.
The Hunters’ Search and Rescue Team has reached out to the family. They have also posted a missing person’s flyer asking anyone with information to contact them at 475-4350 or 320-1167.
The police are also requesting those with information on the whereabouts of the mother and her two children to contact the Mayaro Police Station at 630-4333, 555, 999, 800 TIPS, any police station or via the TTPS App.
