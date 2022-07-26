Mayaro man sentenced to death for murder of 9-month-old stepson

Entornointeligente.com /

A Ma­yaro man has been found guilty of mur­der and his for­mer com­mon-law wife guilty of manslaugh­ter over the death of his nine-month-old step­son, who was beat­en to death in 2008.

Kelt Kirk and Sher­ry-Ann Lal­loo were both ini­tial­ly charged with mur­der­ing Ra­heim Clarke but re­ceived mixed ver­dicts at the end of their re­cent judge-alone tri­al be­fore Jus­tice Gail Gon­za­les.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, which was sum­marised by Jus­tice Gon­za­les in her writ­ten rea­sons for her ver­dicts, ba­by Ra­heim oc­ca­sion­al­ly stayed with Kirk and Lal­loo af­ter Kirk and his moth­er Melis­sa Clarke end­ed their re­la­tion­ship, as he (Kirk) be­lieved the child was his son. Al­though ba­by Ra­heim’s moth­er found out Kirk was not his fa­ther one month pri­or to his even­tu­al mur­der, she hid the fact from Kirk.

On Ju­ly 2, 2008, Kirk took the un­re­spon­sive ba­by to the Ma­yaro Dis­trict Hos­pi­tal. Doc­tors were un­able to re­sus­ci­tate the ba­by, who had nu­mer­ous marks of vi­o­lence on his body. An au­top­sy re­vealed ba­by Ra­heim died of mul­ti­ple blunt force in­juries to his head, which caused bleed­ing in the brain. It al­so re­vealed Clarke had scars from pre­vi­ous phys­i­cal abuse.

When he was ini­tial­ly in­ter­viewed by Homi­cide de­tec­tives led by then-Sgt Shaun Dhilpaul, Kirk claimed the ba­by was ill the night be­fore and fell off the bed be­fore be­ing tak­en to the hos­pi­tal.

Lal­loo ini­tial­ly cor­rob­o­rat­ed Clarke’s sto­ry but lat­er claimed Kirk slapped ba­by Ra­heim and hit him on his hands and feet with a dabla (a wood­en spat­u­la for flip­ping roti). Kirk then claimed he lied to pro­tect Lal­loo, who he claimed ac­tu­al­ly in­flict­ed the in­juries on the ba­by.

In de­cid­ing the case, Jus­tice Gon­za­les said she had to con­sid­er cir­cum­stan­tial ev­i­dence, as there was no di­rect ev­i­dence over who in­flict­ed the in­juries.

Jus­tice Gon­za­les con­sid­ered the med­ical ev­i­dence of the past abuse and Kirk’s ad­mis­sions over them to find that he in­flict­ed the fa­tal wounds on the ba­by.

«I found that Kirk was ill-treat­ing Ra­heim dur­ing the pe­ri­od that he was at his home,» Jus­tice Gon­za­les said.

«I found as a fact that as the ev­i­dence point­ed to him be­ing the per­son who struck Ra­heim, that he was the per­son who ad­min­is­tered a blow to the side of his right face, with se­vere force caus­ing the col­lapse short­ly there­after.»

While she found that Lal­loo did not in­flict the in­juries, she ruled she was guilty of the less­er of­fence of manslaugh­ter as she had a du­ty to in­ter­vene or call the po­lice in the cir­cum­stances.

«Lal­loo knew that if she did not in­ter­vene that Kirk could cause at least bod­i­ly harm to this de­fence­less, nine-month-old ba­by and she still did noth­ing,» Jus­tice Gon­za­les said.

«I was sure that Lal­loo’s in­ten­tion­al fail­ure to in­ter­vene or reg­is­ter dis­ap­proval en­cour­aged Kirk to con­tin­ue his as­sault on Ra­heim in the sense that it fa­cil­i­tat­ed the con­tin­ued as­sault on Ra­heim which cul­mi­nat­ed in his demise.»

Based on the out­come of the case, Kirk re­ceived the manda­to­ry death penal­ty. Lal­loo is ex­pect­ed to re­turn to court for sen­tenc­ing in Sep­tem­ber.

Kirk was rep­re­sent­ed by Rekha Ramjit, while Sel­wyn Ram­lal rep­re­sent­ed Lal­loo. The case was pros­e­cut­ed by In­di­ra Chinebas and Kezia Gray-Bur­kette.

