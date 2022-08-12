Mayaro family reported missing

SASCHA WILSON
Police are searching for a 28-year-old Mayaro woman and her two children.
Riann Richards, a housewife, of Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, Mayaro and her children—11-year-old Zackry Smith and one-year-old Zayne John—were last seen on Wednesday.
Riann’s common law husband, Koro John, went to the Mayaro Police Station on Thursday morning and reported that his family was missing.
He said Riann left home with the children around 6 am to go to the Mt Hope Women’s Clinic.
She messaged him around 9 am stating that they arrived safely.
However, when John called her around midday, the call went straight to voice mail, and since then he has not heard from her.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat also has joined in the search for the family.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mayaro Police Station at 630-4333 or any police station, 800-TIPS, the police hotlines 555, 999, 911, or send the information via the TTPS app.
The Hunters group can be contacted on 475-4350 or 320-1167.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian