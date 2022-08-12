Mayaro family reported missing

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

Po­lice are search­ing for a 28-year-old Ma­yaro woman and her two chil­dren.

Ri­ann Richards, a house­wife, of New­lands Vil­lage, Guayagua­yare, Ma­yaro and her chil­dren—11-year-old Za­ck­ry Smith and one-year-old Za­yne John—were last seen on Wednes­day.

Ri­ann’s com­mon law hus­band, Ko­ro John, went to the Ma­yaro Po­lice Sta­tion on Thurs­day morn­ing and re­port­ed that his fam­i­ly was miss­ing.

He said Ri­ann left home with the chil­dren around 6 am to go to the Mt Hope Women’s Clin­ic.

She mes­saged him around 9 am stat­ing that they ar­rived safe­ly.

How­ev­er, when John called her around mid­day, the call went straight to voice mail, and since then he has not heard from her.

The Hunters Search and Res­cue Team led by Cap­tain Val­lence Ramb­harat al­so has joined in the search for the fam­i­ly.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on their where­abouts is be­ing asked to con­tact the Ma­yaro Po­lice Sta­tion at 630-4333 or any po­lice sta­tion, 800-TIPS, the po­lice hot­lines 555, 999, 911, or send the in­for­ma­tion via the TTPS app.

The Hunters group can be con­tact­ed on 475-4350 or 320-1167.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com