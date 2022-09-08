May their legacies live on and continue to impact

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

They say that ‘Death comes in threes’. In recent time, Jamaica has lost two giants in their respective fields, namely, entrepreneur/actor Winston Stona, and media manager and broadcaster extraordinaire Francois St Juste.

Stona was known as the ‘Caribbean’s King of Condiments’, while St Juste was the ‘King of Morning Radio’.

May the legacies of these two Jamaican giants live on and continue to impact and influence the lives of current and upcoming entrepreneurs and broadcasters.

