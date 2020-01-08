Maxroy Sponsors Kimra Charles for Miss Dominica

Entornointeligente.com /

A second Miss Dominica 2020 contestant has been sponsored.

Kimra Charles, 22, of Fond Colé was sashed as Miss Maxroy Trading this morning at the store’s Fond Colé office.

Manager of Maxroy Trading, Clement Royer conveyed that his business’s decision to support the DFC in this yearâs carnival celebration came after years of contemplation.

“The time has come for Maxroy Trading to come onboard. I spoke with my staff and we had a meeting [with Charles],” Royer revealed.

“I asked her one question, ‘if Maxroy were to sponsor you, what would you be your objective?’”

Charles’ response that Maxroy could use the show as marketing satisfied Royer and he reported at the conference, “She hit the nail on the head. I decided to discuss it with my staff and we came on board.”

Kimra Charles vies for the Miss Dominica 2020 title on the platform, breast cancer in men.

She is the second to be sponsored; Shannon St. Hilaire of Soufriere was sashed as Miss Jungle Bay in November 2019.

Each Miss Dominica contestant is sponsored $15,000 in cash.

