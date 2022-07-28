Maturine-Stewart withdraws nomination for Upper House

Entornointeligente.com /

by Linda Straker

Leader of Opposition appoints 3 people to Upper House of Parliament Government appoints 7 and interest groups nominate 3 Maturine-Stewart lists demands of family law practice as reason for withdrawal Kindra Maturine-Stewart, former Member of Parliament for the constituency of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, has withdrawn her nomination to be one of the opposition senators in the Upper House of Parliament.

She was the lone female nominee and one of 3 people scheduled to receive their instrument of appointment from Head of State Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade on Thursday. However, late Wednesday, she disseminated a statement explaining the reason behind the withdrawal.

«I was indeed honoured to have been advised by the Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister of Grenada Hon Dr Keith Mitchell that I was recommended as one of the 3 opposition senators to be a member of the Upper House of Parliament of Grenada,» said the statement. «However, after extensive consultation with my family and having regards to the demands of my family law practice to which I have since returned, and the demands that come with the office of an opposition senator, regrettably I have advised the Leader of the Opposition to withdraw my name as a member of the Upper House.»

Maturine-Stewart disclosed that she continues to be a member of the New National Party (NNP). «As a member of the New National Party, I remain committed to supporting the work of the party especially as it relates to its rebuilding and consolidation,» said the statement.

The other 2 nominees from the Leader of the Opposition are former Senator Norland Cox and former Youth Parliamentarian Neilon Franklyn.

The Constitution of Grenada mandates that the Leader of the Opposition shall appoint 3 people to the 13-member Upper House of Parliament. The Government appoints 7 and interest groups nominate 3.

The Government has already named its senators, but the interest groups are yet to announce any nominees. The interest groups are the business community, the Trade Union Movement, and the farming and agriculture communities.

Kindra Maturine-Stewart’s withdrawal statement NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com