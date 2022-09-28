Matthews moves to top ODI all-rounder in the world

Entornointeligente.com /

West In­dies cap­tain Hay­ley Matthews has risen to the top spot among all-rounders in the One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al for­mat for the first time in her ca­reer. The tal­is­man­ic right-hand­ed bat­ter and off-spin­ner scored 88 runs and grabbed five wick­ets in the re­cent CG Unit­ed ODI Se­ries against New Zealand to se­cure the Num­ber 1 po­si­tion in the ICC rank­ings an­nounced on Tues­day.

Math­ews, who has been a top ranked all-rounder in T20Is in the past, has al­so moved up three slots to 18th among bat­ters and two places to sixth among bowlers.

Speak­ing on the eve of the T20I Se­ries against New Zealand, Matthews said: «It’s pret­ty ex­cit­ing and very grate­ful for the op­por­tu­ni­ty that I have been giv­en this year to bat at the top of the or­der at the World Cup to help my­self and the team. I’m ex­cit­ed to now be able to bring my form in­to this se­ries against New Zealand and move up those cou­ple spots to num­ber one.»

She added: «I’m hap­py to al­so move up in the bowlers’ rank­ings but as a play­er I’m al­ways look­ing for­ward to per­form­ing for the team and I’m just grate­ful to be hav­ing a de­cent year so far.»

The West In­dies Women saw three play­ers in­to the Top 50 in the bowlers’ rank­ings: Shak­era Sel­man moved up two places to 28th along with Afy Fletch­er, four places to 41st and Chinelle Hen­ry two places to 45th. Stafanie Tay­lor, one of the great­est play­ers of all time, moved up two places in the bat­ting rank­ings to 14th spot.

West In­dies Women will switch gears from Wednes­day when they take on New Zealand Women in a five-match T20 In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries. First ball at the Sir Vi­vian Richards Sta­di­um is 1pm (T&T time). Both teams will be us­ing this se­ries as vi­tal prepa­ra­tions in the lead-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa from Feb­ru­ary 9-26, 2023. (CWI Me­dia)

