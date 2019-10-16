Matt Lauer Allegedly Exposed Himself To ‘Today’ Producer, Ronan Farrow’s Book Claims

Entornointeligente.com /

Ronan Farrow ’s book Catch and Kill, published on Tuesday, features another claim of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer – one that he is also denying.

The woman, Melissa Lonner, was a producer for the Today show in 2010, when, she claims according to Farrow’s book, Lauer invited her to his office in 30 Rock following a work event and “unzipped his pants and exposed his erect penis.”

Today covered the allegation on Tuesday’s show.

According to Farrow, Lonner told multiple colleagues about the incident. She said that she tried to get away by cracking a joke but Lauer continued to proposition her and said that it would be “a first for you.” Then he became angry and said, “Melissa, you’re a f*cking tease. This is not good. You led me on.”

The next day, Lonner spoke to Ann Curry, then part of the Today team, and broke down and told her what happened.

“It was as close as you could get to a woman just melting in front of you in pain,” Curry told Farrow.

Curry said that Lonner did not want her to use her name, fearful that Lauer would destroy her career. According to Farrow, Curry did tell two senior executives at the company that they needed to do something about Lauer and that “he had a problem with women.”

Farrow reported that Lonner received a six-figure payout when she was fired as her contract was about to end, but that she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

