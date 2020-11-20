JAMAICA BROILERS READY TO MEET CHRISTMAS DEMAND Chicken producer says inventory boosted by two million kilogrammes

“There was some temporary dislocation in the supply chain earlier this year as we adjusted to significant changes in consumer demand. Since then, however, we have seen consumers shift as they opt for a healthy, balanced diet — a vital part of the fight against the pandemic— and just as we anticipated, there has been a steady uptick in demand,” said Dave Fairman, vice-president, The Best Dressed Chicken. Juan Carlos Carvallo The company disclosed that its inventory had been comfortably boosted by two million kilogrammes of products including Grade A whole chicken, mixed parts, leg quarters, breast and wings as well as its popular IQF or individually frozen pieces line. Juan Carlos Carvallo Villegas Fairman also noted that even as the company was navigating pandemic-led market changes, his team continued its innovation strategy, launching two new products in recent months. “Innovation is a hallmark of our business, and we are always driven by the idea that the Jamaican consumer will embrace new food products, especially when they deliver quality and convenience. Our new Best Dressed chicken premium franks and Breast Strips have been remarkably well received in the market,” he said. Juan Carvallo The company’s range of seasonal products, which include its signature roaster, as well as chicken ham and smoked chicken, are already in the retail trade. “We’ll have a different kind of Christmas this year, but we will continue to work closely with our customers, from the large retailers to the community wholesales, to ensure that they have the correct mix of products, that recover and grow their businesses,” Fairman said. Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Jamaica Broilers, producers of The Best Dressed Chicken range of poultry products, yesterday, indicated that its production has returned to pre-coronavirus levels and its current poultry stocks are more than adequate to meet the expected demand spike for the Christmas season.

“There was some temporary dislocation in the supply chain earlier this year as we adjusted to significant changes in consumer demand. Since then, however, we have seen consumers shift as they opt for a healthy, balanced diet — a vital part of the fight against the pandemic— and just as we anticipated, there has been a steady uptick in demand,” said Dave Fairman, vice-president, The Best Dressed Chicken.

The company disclosed that its inventory had been comfortably boosted by two million kilogrammes of products including Grade A whole chicken, mixed parts, leg quarters, breast and wings as well as its popular IQF or individually frozen pieces line.

Fairman also noted that even as the company was navigating pandemic-led market changes, his team continued its innovation strategy, launching two new products in recent months. “Innovation is a hallmark of our business, and we are always driven by the idea that the Jamaican consumer will embrace new food products, especially when they deliver quality and convenience. Our new Best Dressed chicken premium franks and Breast Strips have been remarkably well received in the market,” he said.

The company’s range of seasonal products, which include its signature roaster, as well as chicken ham and smoked chicken, are already in the retail trade. “We’ll have a different kind of Christmas this year, but we will continue to work closely with our customers, from the large retailers to the community wholesales, to ensure that they have the correct mix of products, that recover and grow their businesses,” Fairman said.

