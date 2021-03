Gov’t Willing To Review Decision To Tie $10,000 Grant To The Elderly With Them Taking COVID Vaccine

Entornointeligente.com / Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke says the government is willing to review its decision to make COVID-19 vaccination a condition for elderly Jamaicans to receive a $10,000 grant. Speaking on Radio Jamaica’s Beyond the Headlines Wednesday evening, Dr. Clarke said it was not unusual for cash transfer programmes to have conditions. He explained that the condition was attached to the grant to prevent unvaccinated persons crowding remittance outlets to receive the cash and was a way of “trying to get resources to a target population that is in need, without endangering their health or endangering the health of other people.” “It would not be advisable today with 800 cases and the number of hospitalisations and so forth, in particular for this demographic group, so the thinking is that when conditions ease a little bit, you would feel more comfortable if you saw a group of 30 people aged 61 at a remittance company if you knew that they were vaccinated,” he sought to explain. Several people have suggested that the requirement for persons to be vaccinated before receiving the grant is akin to a bribe. They also said it felt like the government was pressuring the poor to get vaccinated. Dr. Clarke said he understood the concern and noted there is still time to review the conditions before the programme is implemented and before the elderly are vaccinated by June or July. “When that end of June/end of July timeframe comes around, we can re-look at it. We can have a conversation. Let us say, at the end of July, 40% of the over 60 are vaccinated, I don’t think it would be wise to have 100,000 of them coming out to remittance stores, you know. If 80% of them are vaccinated, there is a different risk,” he reasoned. No support Social Development Specialist Dr. Peta-Anne Baker has said she does not support the government’s use of a grant to get people to take the vaccine. She said the government must outline the data behind the decision to attach that condition to the grant being given to seniors. This, she said, must include data showing take-up will be low among that demographic if the condition is not applied. She argued that she cannot support the initiative “unless and until [the government] can demonstrate all the several alternative measures that they have taken” to ensure uptake form seniors. Dr. Baker insisted that need should be the only consideration in giving such grants in emergency situations, like a pandemic.

