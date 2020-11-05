Out-of-work sax player hails wife – Sax Melody talks Toots’ last concert on unaired Jimmy Fallon special

Entornointeligente.com /

Saxophonist Conrad ‘Sax Melody’ Pinnock, like many out-of-work musicians in the COVID-19 era, is adapting to the almost clichéd ‘new normal’ and he isn’t shy to talk about the fact that right now he is a kept man. In fact, he heaps praises on his wife, Samantha, for carrying the household while he upgrades his skills, even as he prays for the day when the live music scene reawakens. He admits that while there have been challenges, there have also been triumphs.

“There have been no shows. Period,” said the musician who has toured and done projects with artistes such as Beres Hammond, Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, the Fab Five Band and Romain Virgo. “So my wife supports me until I get through with my green card. She has been my rock during these challenging times. The [United States] embassy cancelled my interview for September 22 this year. She’s a flight attendant for JetBlue and give thanks, we are okay,” Pinnock, an Alpha Boys’ School graduate, shared with The Gleaner .

The sax player, who had no option but to get his feet wet in the virtual live music space, has so far performed at a benefit concert with the Ardenne Alumni New York chapter, as well as with Visions Band, to maintain that love for music and the stage. But he is particularly pleased that he did a virtual concert with Toots and the Maytals for a yet-to-be-aired ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ special, shot shortly before the Maytals frontman’s untimely passing.

“I have worked with Toots for so many years as the recording horns on many of his songs. Our last recording came about as he was asked to do a virtual show for Jimmy Fallon Live and three other top US media houses,” Pinnock disclosed.

Interestingly, in reliving the many rehearsals that took place, with several hours being spent to perfect their performance, the saxophonist seemed unable to speak about Toots in the past tense

No-Nonsense approach “Toots is known as [a] no-nonsense person when it comes to your sound and your tone and your overall performance, regardless of [the] instrument. We would start rehearsal around 11 a.m. and would be there as late as 6 p.m., or even later, most times. We eventually recorded what would be Toots’ final performance with his band, which is yet to be shown to the world,” Pinnock recalled

He said that the evening was entertaining, which is the norm when persons are around Toots and the band. “Toots is high-energy, and he is full of positivity. Toots has played a very important role in my career, and to him I owe tremendous gratitude. I will always respect and appreciate him for all that he has taught me and the opportunities that he has afforded me,” was his tribute

With the shutdown of the entertainment industry, Pinnock has been given an opportunity to explore his other strengths, one of which is video editing

“I am quite savvy with the computer and have always loved editing as it helps with my music, since it means that I can do my own advertising or create and edit my video. I have been doing it long time, but COVID gave me enough time to get better at it, and gain experience and knowledge in that industry. This time away from the stage allows me to perfect that craft, and I am even doing online courses now,” he explained

A recent project of his is a sax version — along with the music video — of Jerusalema , a song by Master Kg, described as “one of the most decorated musicians of his generation as a recipient of the coveted continental and African diaspora Afrima 2018 and 2019″. Jerusalema has 220 million views on YouTube and features the multitalented female vocalist Nomcebo

Pinnock said he was inspired by the spirituality of the song, which is Master Kg’s ode to his home, Jerusalem. “It’s a beautiful song. It is well composed and has an amazing and catchy beat that makes you want to move and dance, which represents so much of my persona. Of course, Jamaica is my Jerusalema, and this song allowed me to showcase the cover version and represent my country all at the same time,” the saxophonist said

