Math a victory for the boys

It was a «victory of three», i.e. three boys, when the curtains came down on the 2022 Primary Schools’ Math Quiz, hosted by the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in partnership with Hodder Education. The boys emerged champions in the keenly contested competition of three rounds. Kajj Murray of the Windsor Primary School came out on top, ahead of Orion John of the Fair Hall Primary School in second position and Julian DeFreitas of the Sugar Mill Academy who placed third. The finals showcased a total of six boys and two girls. In round one, the fifth graders answered short questions from four categories of Mathematics: Number Concepts, Geometry, Measurements and Data Handling. In round two, the problem-solving section, they were asked to use their Mathematical skills to build a simple structure. The third round was the speed round in which the students were given two minutes to answer as many questions as they could. The other schools that participated were the Kingstown Preparatory School represented by Julian Dowers, Dickson Methodist School — Joleah John, Colonaire Roman Catholic Primary School — Gabriella DeFreitas, Georgetown Government School — Osei Abbott and Cane End Government School — Joel LaBorde. All eight participants received medals and trophies and the top five performers were awarded brand new gadgets, all compliments Hodder Education. (Source: MOE)

